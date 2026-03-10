Jessica Jones' 5 Main Powers Set to Appear In 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2

Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, bringing back the superpowered private investigator seven years after her Netflix series ended. The MCU crossover reunites Jones with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk in Marvel Studios’ most ambitious Netflix integration yet.

Marvel Studios confirmed the Jessica Jones Netflix series remains canon to the MCU. This means Jones enters Born Again Season 2 with the exact abilities she demonstrated across three seasons of her own show, plus her appearance in The Defenders. These powers come from genetic experiments performed by IGH, a shadowy organization that experimented on Jones after a car crash killed her family. The gene-editing therapy gave her enhanced physical abilities, making her one of Marvel’s most formidable street-level heroes.

What Jessica Jones’ Superpowers Could Look Like in Daredevil: Born Again

Superhuman Strength

Marvel Television

Jessica Jones’ most prominent ability remains her incredible strength. Throughout the Netflix series, she demonstrated the power to lift cars, punch through walls, bend metal bars, and overpower multiple opponents simultaneously.

The show established clear limits to her strength, making her significantly weaker than characters like Luke Cage or the Hulk. However, her strength proved more than sufficient for street-level threats. She regularly threw grown men across rooms, kicked down reinforced doors, and destroyed furniture with casual effort.

Notable strength feats from the Netflix series include ripping a bathroom sink from the wall when she first discovered her powers, lifting the rear end of a car to prevent someone from escaping, breaking through brick walls, and snapping handcuffs like paper. She also stopped a speeding car by standing in front of it, though the impact clearly hurt her.

Enhanced Durability

Marvel Television

Jones withstands punishment that would kill or seriously injure normal humans. Her enhanced durability allows her to survive falls from multiple stories, absorb gunshots without fatal injury, and endure brutal beatings that would incapacitate others.

The Netflix series showed Jones getting shot, stabbed, thrown through windows, and hit by vehicles. While these attacks caused her pain and injury, they never stopped her for long. She could take multiple gunshots to non-vital areas and keep fighting, though she clearly felt every impact.

Her durability proved less impressive than Luke Cage’s bulletproof skin. Jones could be cut, bruised, and wounded by conventional weapons. However, her enhanced constitution meant injuries that would sideline normal people for weeks only slowed her down temporarily.

Superhuman Speed & Agility

Marvel Television

While not her most prominent ability, Jones possesses enhanced speed and agility beyond normal human capabilities. The Netflix series depicted her moving faster than opponents expected, executing impressive jumps, and displaying reflexes that allowed her to react to threats quickly.

Jones regularly leaped to fire escapes several stories above street level. These jumps suggested either limited flight ability or extreme jumping power. The show deliberately kept this aspect ambiguous, showing Jones gaining significant height and distance but never true flight like her comic book counterpart.

Her enhanced speed manifested most clearly in combat. Jones moved fast enough to surprise trained fighters and catch objects thrown at her. She dodged gunfire occasionally, though bullets still posed a genuine threat. Her reflexes allowed her to block or counter attacks from multiple opponents.

Regenerative Healing Factor

Marvel Television

Jones heals significantly faster than normal humans, though her healing factor operates on a much smaller scale than characters like Wolverine or Deadpool. The Netflix series showed her recovering from injuries in hours or days rather than weeks or months.

This accelerated healing proved crucial to her survival throughout the Netflix series. Jones sustained serious injuries regularly during her investigations and confrontations. Gunshot wounds, stab wounds, broken bones, and severe bruising all healed faster than medically possible.

The show depicted Jones nursing injuries with whiskey rather than medical treatment. She would wake up the next day significantly recovered from wounds that should have required hospitalization. This rapid healing allowed her to maintain her relentless pace of investigation despite accumulating damage.

However, her healing factor came with limits. Severe injuries still required time to mend. Jones couldn’t regenerate limbs or heal from fatal wounds. The healing simply accelerated her natural recovery process rather than granting true regenerative immortality.

Immunity to Kilgrave's Mind Control

Marvel Television

Jessica Jones developed resistance to Kilgrave’s mind control after he forced her to kill Reva Connors. This immunity became central to defeating Kilgrave in Season 1 of her Netflix series and represents her most unique ability.

Kilgrave’s powers worked through a virus that controlled people’s actions through pheromones and verbal commands. Jones built up resistance through prolonged exposure and the trauma of being forced to commit murder. By the end of Season 1, she could resist his commands entirely, allowing her to get close enough to kill him.

Jessica Jones’ Powers Will Be a Major Asset in Daredevil: Born Again

Jessica Jones brings a unique skill set to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Her combination of strength, durability, healing, and psychological resilience makes her perfectly suited for the war against Wilson Fisk.

Marvel Studios positions Jones as Matt Murdock’s most powerful ally. While Daredevil relies on skill, agility, and his enhanced senses, Jones brings raw power to their partnership. She can break through obstacles Murdock cannot, absorb damage he would avoid, and intimidate opponents with displays of strength.

The season also explores Jones’ investigative skills. Her work as a private investigator complements Murdock’s legal expertise. Together, they can build cases against Fisk from multiple angles: legal, investigative, and physical.

Krysten Ritter’s return validates Marvel Studios’ decision to treat the Netflix shows as MCU canon. Jessica Jones Season 3 ended in June 2019, giving the character nearly seven years between appearances. Born Again Season 2 picks up Jones’ story without rebooting her origin or powers.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 24. All three seasons of Jessica Jones remain available on Disney+ for viewers who want to revisit Jones’ complete Netflix story before her MCU return.