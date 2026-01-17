Marvel Studios Is Rebooting This Marvel Netflix Hero In 2026

One of Marvel's Netflix-era heroes is officially getting a reboot in 2026. Following the return of the rights to the Defenders characters from Netflix to Marvel Studios, the company has been re-establishing its characters in the MCU, starting with the inclusion of Charlie Cox's Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This has since spawned full-on reboots of Netflix's Marvel shows, with Daredevil: Born Again releasing on Disney+ in 2025 and plans to reintroduce more characters in 2026.

Last year, fans were excited to learn that Krysten Ritter would reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again, after leading her own show for three seasons on Netflix. While a full Disney+ Jessica Jones show hasn't been announced, Marvel Television executive Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that Ritter's role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be a reboot for her Marvel hero.

Winderbaum spoke to the Official Marvel Podcast about all things Marvel Television in 2026 and revealed that they will be "re-establishing" Jessica Jones via Daredevil: Born Again. The executive teased a significant "time jump" for the character, which means much of Ritter's role in the 2026 season will be "catching the audience up to what the hell [Jessica Jones] has been up to."

Brad Winderbaum: "It was so exciting when she walked on set for the first time in the leather jacket and the boots, and you’re like, there she is. What’s really fun, and I’m not going to spoil anything, but what’s really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It’s been a while. So, we’re reestablishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she’s been up to. And that is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

Daredevil: Born Again managed to walk the line between sequel and reboot, honoring the character's origins in his Netflix show by casting the same actors in their roles, while taking Daredevil's story in a new direction and placing it within the established MCU. It seems Marvel will now do a similar thing with Jessica Jones, bringing back Ritter and her version of the Marvel character, and introducing a new narrative for her to follow that moves beyond the events of the Netflix series.

It's unclear how much of the lore from Netflix's Jessica Jones will be canon in Daredevil: Born Again, although the time jump will account for any changes since fans saw the character last in 2015.

When Jessica returns, it will be due to Murdock's efforts to combat Wilson Fisk's new anti-vigilante regime, which forces Daredevil to call on his fellow superhero allies in New York. Daredevil star Charlie Cox has also confirmed the Disney+ series will continue the dynamic between Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones from their Netflix crossover.

Alongside Cox and Ritter, Vincent D'Onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk, and Deborah Ann Woll will reprise her role as Karen Page. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2026.

Will Jessica Jones Get Her Own Disney+ Reboot?

Netflix

While Disney has yet to announce whether any more Netflix Marvel heroes will get their own Disney+ series, Jessica Jones' return in 2026 is a positive sign that the studio is considering bringing her series back in a similar way to Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Studios has already greenlit and filmed a Special Presentation TV movie for The Punisher, following Jon Bernthal's return as his Netflix character in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. If Ritter's return is just as well-received, it seems likely her Netflix hero will be the next in line for the Disney+ treatment.

It's logical that Marvel will use Daredevil: Born Again as a springboard for more Jessica Jones content. This will allow audiences to be reintroduced to Ritter's character in an already established show before continuing her story in its own interconnected Disney+ show.

Winderbaum has already hinted that a new Jessica Jones series is coming "sooner than you think," so it seems only a matter of time before the MCU goes all-in with its Defenders reboots.