Marvel's 5th Chapter of Netflix Reboot Slate Reportedly Revealed - And It's Perfect

New information suggests that Marvel Studios is exploring a fifth chapter to its ongoing Netflix reboot, which will have fans giddy. After the Netflix era of its TV series came to a close in the late 2010s, Marvel Television has begun to return to R-rated streaming projects over the last year. Thus far, this has only resulted in the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again. However, this is he start. The super-powered brand is already confirmed to explore the now-defunct era of MCU storytelling even further.

Born Again has locked in a second (and third) season, and 2026 will also see the release of the long-awaited Punisher Special Presentation centered on Jon Bernthal's skull-cracking Netflix hero. It appears that what was old is new again in the eyes of Marvel, as even more connective tissue to its former Netflix projects begins to make itself known.

Every Netflix Reboot Project Confirmed for the MCU

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 marked the official kick-off of this new Netflix reboot within the MCU. After being teased in projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, and Echo, the characters of Netflix's Daredevil returned to the spotlight, bringing with them the signature gritty, hard-nosed drama of their former series.

What's notable about Born Again Season 1 is that it was not always meant to be as much of a Daredevil revival as it has become. Yes, it always featured Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (two character/actor pairings that headlined the Daredevil Netflix series), but, at one point, the new Disney+ series was going to be a full-on reboot rather than a revival, cutting key characters and moments from the former Netflix canon.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

After the success of its first season in 2025, Daredevil: Born Again returns for a second batch of episodes this year. Born Again Season 2 is reportedly set for a March 2026 Disney+ debut, continuing the story of Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear as he goes to war with the now-mayor Wilson Fisk.

To give himself his best chance in battle, Matt Murdock will call upon some familiar faces, bringing back Netflix era characters like Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. Jones' return in the upcoming episodes marks a significant moment for the franchise, as it proves that it was not just the Daredevil characters who are up for a return.

The Punisher Special Presentation

The Punisher Special Presentation will mark new ground for Marvel's ongoing Netflix reboot. After two seasons of the Daredevil revival, Punisher will be the first of these reboot projects to focus on a character other than Charlie Cox's Scarlet Scrapper. Instead, the one-off adventure is set to pick up on Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle as he doles out his signature brand of bone-breaking justice.

No release information has been confirmed for The Punisher Special Presentation, but it has been reported that it will be released sometime between Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (both projects in which Bernthal's Punisher is set to appear).

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Even though Season 2 of Daredevil has yet to premiere on Disney+, Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again has already been greenlit by Marvel Television. Production on the title is said to get underway sometime early this year, with a release likley for sometime in 2027 (making Daredevil the MCU's first annual live-action series).

With characters like Jessica Jones returning in Born Again's second installment, some have speculated that Season 3 could further deepen the show's connection to the former Defenders era. There have been rumors that Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist may play a significant part in the show's third season, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet.

Jessica Jones

The newest addition to Marvel's Netflix reboot plans is a new Jessica Jones series. After leading her own Netflix show for three seasons, Krysten Ritter's powered-up private investigator will make her grand return to the comic book universe in this year's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. However, that may not be the last time fans see her.

A new report from insider Daniel Richtman suggested that a Jessica Jones solo series is in development at Marvel Television. This comes mere months after Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum teased that fans may see the character's own title "sooner than you think" during an appearance at New York Comic-Con.