Marvel Exec Reveals Jessica Jones’ 2026 MCU Return Will Preserve 1 Key Netflix Daredevil Element

Jessica Jones will maintain her defining, fiercely independent nature when she makes her anticipated return to the MCU in Season 2 of Daredevil Born Again in 2026. This confirmation comes straight from Marvel's executive ranks, easing any potential concerns about her characterization transition from the Netflix universe.

Executive Producer Sana Amanat confirmed in an exclusive interview with Empire magazine that Krysten Ritter’s beloved anti-hero will preserve one of the most critical elements of her original character arc: her signature loner instinct. Jessica Jones will appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but only for motivations strictly rooted in her own life.

Amanat specifically addressed Jessica’s return to the orbit of Matt Murdock. She emphasized that the powerhouse private investigator will not suddenly become a team player or an easy ally. Instead, Jessica’s involvement in Matt’s life is entirely driven by "personal reasons."

This narrative choice directly honors the foundation laid during the character’s original series run. Jessica Jones always operated on her own terms, making contact only when necessary or when a case directly affected her. Her unwillingness to engage in conventional heroism defined her appeal, and the MCU appears committed to retaining that authenticity.

Beyond her isolated nature, Amanat also noted that Jessica’s distinctive personality remains fully intact. The producer stated that Jessica brings a unique combination of "edginess and lightness" to the proceedings.

This blend allows her personality to sharply cut through the traditionally darker, more intense atmosphere associated with Daredevil. Jessica's blunt, no-nonsense approach and dark wit proved essential in her solo series, and the MCU is looking to leverage that energy. Her presence guarantees a shift in dynamic, providing necessary contrast and humor against the dramatic nature of Hell’s Kitchen.

What to Expect from Jessica Jones in Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

While deeper story details are currently kept under tight wraps, recent footage and context provide a clearer picture of Jessica Jones’ role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which is expected to debut on Disney+ in March 2026.

The footage shared by Krysten Ritter herself, a leak of a few seconds from the first trailer shown at New York Comic-Con 2025, confirmed a reunion between Jessica Jones and Matt Murdock. One clip shows Jessica walking into what appears to be a church, suggesting a private, perhaps tense, reconnection after their time together in The Defenders limited series.

Regarding her character status, Jessica is expected to return to her private investigator/vigilante roots in New York. The last time fans saw her, she had opted to stay in the city, putting her private life and work back on track after confronting her past. Although she had passed control of Alias Investigations to Malcolm Ducasse, she remains dedicated to protecting the city.

Her return places her directly in conflict with the new political landscape of New York. With Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) now serving as mayor and enforcing anti-vigilante laws, Jessica will have to operate even further under the radar. This environment necessitates her characteristic secrecy and caution.

Ultimately, her journey is expected to lead to a more official alliance with Matt Murdock. As Daredevil works to assemble a team of allies to challenge Fisk's reign, Jessica Jones is anticipated to join the fight, using her unique strengths and investigative skills to take on one of the darkest periods in New York’s history. Fans can expect her to continue rocking her classic look, jeans, and a black leather jacket, while delivering the deep-seated action, including one trailer shot showing her powerfully smacking an enemy with a table.