Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Release Gets Delayed

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was secretly delayed, as its official release date made its way online. The upcoming second season of Marvel Television's R-rated recently debuted its first official trailer, ushering fans back into the hard-nosed world of Charlie Cox's Devil of Hell's Kitchen. This new sneak peek at the series includes looks at Cox's new blacked-out Daredevil costume, the return of a thought-to-be-dead series mainstay, and (after months of waiting) an official window for when fans can expect the series.

However, this new release date comes with a caveat: it is weeks later than initially expected. The official Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer revealed that the hit streaming series will return to Disney+ starting on March 24, 2026. This comes nearly three weeks after the date that was originally attached to the series.

In October, an image from the series was uploaded to Disney's official media portal. Attached to said image was the information that Born Again's second season was set for a March 4, 2026, release.

Marvel Television

This supposed Daredevil date was quickly removed from the website, replaced by a generic 2026 window. Still, a large swath of the Marvel fanbase assumed the show would come in that first week of March window. That is not the case, however, as the series is now set to premiere exactly 20 days later, on March 24.

Watch the full Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer below:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will once again see longtime Marvel star Charlie Cox return to the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, a New York City lawyer by day and masked vigilante by night. This time around, Matt will have his hands full as he amasses a team to take on the villainous Wilson Fisk (played by Vincent D'Onofrio) and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force cronies.

Marvel Television

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 release date has been a roller coaster for fans of the skull-cracking hero. Just as it seemed an official debut had been confirmed, it was pulled away from audiences. However, the wait is finally over, and March 24 is the date. Season 2's flag has been planted.

So, what exactly happened behind the scenes to get us here? How was it that the series was initially seemingly supposed to arrive on March 4, only for it to be delayed almost three weeks?

There is a chance the March 4 date was never real to begin with. Yes, it did appear on official Disney/Marvel Studios material, but with no public announcement, the March 4 release date may have just been a simple typo. Then, when it was noticed, the studio quickly took it down and replaced it with a generic "March 2026" window.

It may also have been the plan initially, with the series kicking off in March, before it was internally pushed to better fit Marvel's 2026 streaming slate.

Likely, fans will never know exactly what happened to get the series to this point, but what we do know is that it is coming, and it will be appropriately epic when it does (at least, according to the trailer).