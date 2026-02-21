Marvel Studios Reverses Course On Daredevil Born Again Season 2's Release Plan

Marvel Television is pulling a U-turn for its Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 release on streaming. When Born Again's first run debuted last spring, it did so with one of the most unique release schedules of any Marvel TV show. It kicked off with a two-episode premiere, before releasing a single chapter (outside of one other doubled-up week) through to its finale.

Born Again's sophomore effort has confirmed it will take a different tack, with its specific release cadence, reversing course from its first batch of episodes. According to a new Disney press release, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will debut with only a single episode on March 24, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET, rather than the double-dip approach of the first season.

It is unclear whether the series will maintain this one episode a week tempo as it rolls into the rest of Season 2, but for now, we know that Season 1's debut will come with one lone chapter of the Daredevil story.

For comparison, the last live-action Marvel Disney+ show to debut with only one episode was Loki Season 2, all the way back in October 2023.

Prior to that, single-episode premieres were the norm within the MCU; however, starting with January 2024's Echo, the super-powered brand switched to multiple-episode releases (at least for a series' debut) for its live-action streaming fare.

Daredevil: Born Again is the latest chapter of Marvel Television's revitalization of the Netflix-era Defenders Saga, following Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he goes up against the villainous Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Season 2 will see Cox's skull-cracking hero readying for war against Fisk, following the criminal kingpin's new wave of anti-vigilante doctrine. Newcomers to Season 2 include Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles.

Why Is Daredevil Changing Up Release Strategies Now?

The one-two punch of the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 premiere will go down as one of the best in Disney+ history, making this move to only release one episode of the R-rated series for the Season 2 premiere all the more confusing.

If Marvel had such a good thing with Season 1, why upset the apple cart? Well, the costumed studio may have a good reason for the massive move.

Yes, Marvel Television has experimented with multiple-episode premieres in recent years. This has even included entire series dropping all at once, like the critically acclaimed Wonder Man (which came to Disney+ back in January). While that worked for the streamer, a single-episode release for Born Again Season 2 could signal where the studio sees the gritty comic book TV show.

Another network known for its single-episode premieres is the oft-celebrated HBO. The Warner-owned TV channel has become synonymous with prestige TV, and week-to-week episode drops are a part of that.

Perhaps Marvel Television is eyeing to juice as much out of the Born Again Season 2 orange as possible to (hopefully) get the series in the same conversation as HBO hits like The Pitt or Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

It may seem like an insignificant change from the outside, but subconsioucly, this could lead viewers to think of the streaming hit in the same vein as some of these other 'prestige' brethren. The change also gives Disney another week of Marvel programming on the streamer, which will be premium in 2026 as the studio retools its streaming output.