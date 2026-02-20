Marvel Studios Just Released Its 7th TV Show With +90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Wonder Man was yet another certified hit for Marvel Studios, making the recent Disney+ series yet another project from the studio with a Tomatometer score above 90%. Since the MCU began in 2008 with Iron Man, fans have grown accustomed to seeing the franchise succeed. Wonder Man's success means that Marvel Studios is off to a hot start in 2026.

Marvel Television's Wonder Man achieved a 90% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the 7th MCU series to hit that mark. For reference, Rotten Tomatoes has two scores for every movie or show: a Tomatometer and a Popcornmeter.

The Tomatometer is only for certified critics, while the Popcornmeter is for anyone who has a Rotten Tomatoes account. The 90% Tomatometer means that, out of all the reviews submitted by critics, 90% are positive. Many often mistake the percentage for a rating out of 100, but it simply refers to the percentage of reviews that are positive. For reference, a positive review is any rating 3/5 or above.

Sometimes the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter aren't in the same ballpark, as fans can have a different outlook on a project than critics do. However, that is not the case with Wonder Man, which currently has a Popcornmeter score of 88%.

Every Marvel Studios Show With a 90% or Higher Rotten Tomatoes Score

Eyes of Wakanda - 92%

One of the more recent releases on this list is the animated Eyes of Wakanda Disney+ series. The four-part show served as a history lesson about Wakanda and spanned many generations. The show included the mantle of Black Panther and featured other Marvel characters, like Iron Fist.

Many critics praised Eyes of Wakanda for its uniqueness and tight storytelling. Specifically, it has a 92% Tomatometer. However, the Popcornmeter sits at 51%, so fans didn’t share the love for the show.

Hawkeye - 92%

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton has always kind of been the odd one out when it comes to the original Avengers team. The character has been around since the early days of the franchise, but fans had to wait until Phase 4 to see a project entirely focused on him.

The Disney+ series was a welcome Christmas present in 2021 and provided extensive setup for the MCU's future. For instance, Hawkeye introduced the world to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, officially brought Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk into the MCU, got fans familiar with Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, and fleshed out Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, all while including emotional character development for one of the original members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

WandaVision - 92%

WandaVision may go down as the must-see event of the 2020s. So much hype surrounded Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series, and fans were more than ready to jump back into the world of Marvel after the COVID-19 pandemic.

WandaVision did not disappoint. The series has a 92% Tomatometer and an 88% Popcornmeter, and everyone who watched remembers where they were and what they felt when certain events, both good and bad (looking at you, Ralph Bohner), occurred. WandaVision will always be in the history books for paving the way for the MCU on Disney+, but it will also always hold a special place in the hearts of many.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - 97%

A lot of fans expected the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series to be good, but no one knew it would become must-see television and one of the top three highest-rated MCU projects on Rotten Tomatoes.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man explores the early days of Peter Parker's time as Spider-Man, and it helps that it is its own project set in a different universe, meaning it does not have to adhere to any of the established MCU lore.

Ms. Marvel - 98%

Ms. Marvel was a welcome surprise for many viewers. When the show was first announced, casual viewers and the general audience were likely not familiar with Kamala Khan, but that quickly changed when her Disney+ show premiered.

The series established Kamala as a character, explained the origin of her superpowers, and set up The Marvels.

X-Men '97 - 99%

When X-Men '97 was first announced, many likely did not expect it to become the highest-rated Marvel Studios project of all time. A continuation of the 1990s X-Men animated series, X-Men '97 brought meaningful character arcs, emotion, and stakes to the table.

The show's first season was extremely successful on Disney+, and fans are waiting for Season 2 to drop in 2026. In that installment, viewers can expect to see the team spread across different points in time as they deal with their own threats.

Every Marvel Studios Movie With a 90% or Higher Rotten Tomatoes Score

Wonder Man's impressive 90% rating also puts it on par with several offerings from Marvel Studios' theatrical side. Here are the MCU movies that have achieved a 90% score or higher on the Tomatometer.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 90%

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the most beloved movies in the entire MCU and is the first of multiple movies on this list directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Notably, it was the Russo Brothers’ first outing in the MCU, and the film proved that the duo had what it took to blend action, drama, and emotions.

Specifically, the movie has a Tomatometer of 90%, just like Wonder Man. While critics enjoyed the movie, fans hold it in a bit higher regard, as The Winter Soldier’s Popcornmeter sits at 92%.

Captain America: Civil War - 90%

Like its predecessor, Captain America: Civil War boasts a Tomatometer of 90%. The Captain America threequel served more as an Avengers film than a solo Cap outing and includes many moments fans consider among the best in the franchise, such as the fight between Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, and Tony Stark.

It is worth noting that Civil War is another movie directed by the Russos, who will also be credited as the directors of 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. Despite being one of the most highly regarded titles in the MCU, Civil War has a Popcornmeter of 89%, which is one percentage point below its Tomatometer score.

The Avengers - 91%

2012's The Avengers could be the most important superhero movie of all time. At the time, the future of the MCU depended on its success, and it proved that an interconnected universe of separate projects and characters could lead to a team-up movie in which all the storylines that came before intersected.

The Avengers is the second-highest rated Avengers flick on Rotten Tomatoes, with a Tomatometer of 91%. It has a Popcornmeter of exactly the same score, so fans agreed that it is one of the best MCU projects of all time.

Spider-Man: Far From Home - 91%

For some reason, it has seemingly become “cool” to hate on Spider-Man: Far From Home on social media these days, despite the film having a Tomatometer of 91% and a Popcornmeter of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Far From Home had the tall task of being the first MCU flick to follow Avengers: Endgame, and, based on its scores, most everyone thought it delivered. Notably, the movie also introduced Jake Gyllenhaal to the franchise as Quentin Beck (aka Mysterio), and the effects of Far From Home (everyone finding out that Spider-Man is Peter Parker) are still being explored in the MCU today.

Guardians of the Galaxy - 91%

The first Guardians of the Galaxy film is the only entry in that franchise to have a Rotten Tomatoes score over 90%, with the movie specifically earning a Tomatometer rating of 91%. Like The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy was extremely important for the future of the MCU, as it proved that obscure and lesser-known heroes could stand their ground alongside A-listers like Thor, Spider-Man, and Hulk.

The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is praised by many fans, and the final film in that franchise, directed by James Gunn (now co-CEO of DC Studios), was released in 2023. However, many always point to the original title as being the superior outing.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 92%

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the same man behind Wonder Man, meaning he is now two-for-two when it comes to making successful Marvel projects.

The 2021 MCU film was a sleeper hit for fans, as many had no idea what to expect from it or how it would fare against other movies and shows in the franchise. However, Shang-Chi did more than hold its own and continued the Guardians of the Galaxy trend by proving that more obscure superheroes could impress viewers. Now, fans are begging for more updates on the film's sequel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - 93%

Okay, saying that WandaVision was the must-see event of the 2020s may have been a lie, because nothing can trump Spider-Man: No Way Home. Like WandaVision, it delivered and then some. The theories and detective work from fans during the marketing campaign for this movie are absolutely unmatched, and the world will likely never see anything like it again.

No Way Home lived up to the hype. It grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide at a time when COVID-19 was still deterring many people from going to the movie theater. On top of that, it garnered a Tomatometer of 93% and a Popcornmeter of 97%, making it one of the most beloved Marvel projects of all time.

Thor: Ragnarok - 93%

After Thor and Thor: The Dark World were both duds, Marvel Studios switched course and brought in Taika Waititi to direct the next installment of the Thor franchise, and he absolutely hit a home run. Ragnarok had everything, from big stars (Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett) to crossover characters (Hulk) to meaningful character development. It even led directly into Avengers: Infinity War, which was a difficult task in and of itself.

Thor: Ragnarok is the highest-rated Thor movie and, undoubtedly, the one fans always point to when asked which is the best. Despite bringing Waititi back for Love and Thunder, which featured Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's return, it could not capture the magic of Ragnarok.

Iron Man - 94%

The movie that started it all is still widely considered one of the best entries in the franchise, despite dozens of projects released after it. Iron Man (and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight) shaped superhero movies and created the template they would follow for the next however many years (a number can't be given because comic book flicks are still following in those films' footsteps today).

Iron Man did almost everything right, and it can be thanked for the multi-billion-dollar franchise that is still going almost 20 years later.

Avengers: Endgame - 94%

Avengers: Endgame was another event that seemed like everyone in the world was waiting to see. Like other similar examples (No Way Home, WandaVision, The Avengers), it absolutely delivered.

Endgame is the biggest movie that Marvel Studios has created to date. Most likely, Avengers: Doomsday will be even bigger, but fans will have to wait to see if it will be as successful as Endgame was, both in terms of how well Endgame was received by critics and fans and how much money it made.

Black Panther - 96%

Black Panther is another MCU film that was a bullseye for Marvel Studios. The title gave Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa his own solo outing following his appearance in Civil War, included important social commentary, introduced many viewers to elements of African culture, and more.

The Ryan Coogler-directed movie is one of the highest-rated films in the MCU. Specifically, it has a 96% Tomatometer and rightfully cemented itself as one of the best projects the MCU has ever seen.