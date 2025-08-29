Marvel Studios has broken a Disney+ time jump record with the first series in the MCU's Phase 6. Having wrapped up Phase 5 with Thunderbolts* and Ironheart, the MCU's second saga is officially in the endgame, with Phase 6 now underway. The Multiverse Saga's third act began in theaters with The Fantastic: First Steps and continued on Disney+ in Eyes of Wakanda, both of which are set in the past. Still to come in Phase 6 are Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, Wonder Man, Vision Quest, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, The Punisher's Disney+ Special Presentation, and plenty more MCU chaos.

Marvel Studios confirmed before releasing Phase 6's first Disney+ show, Eyes of Wakanda, that it would make franchise history in marking the oldest time explored in an MCU streaming project. Now that the Black Panther spin-off has premiered its four animated adventures and revealed the eras they take place in, Eyes of Wakanda has officially broken another time jump record for the MCU on Disney+.

Marvel Studios

Eyes of Wakanda time jumps between each of its four chapters, ranging from 1260 BC to 1896 AD. This means the Black Panther spin-off takes place across 3129 years, breaking the record for the most time passed in an MCU Disney+ series:

Episode 1, "Into the Lion's Den" - 1260 BC

Episode 2, "Legends and Lies" - 1200 BC

Episode 3, "Lost and Found" - 1400 AD

Episode 4, "The Last Panther" - 1896 AD

Previously, the longest time span for an MCU Disney+ series was in Agatha All Along, which primarily took place in 2027 but rewound to 1750 to explain the origins of the Witches' Road myth, meaning it spanned around 277 years.

While Eyes of Wakanda's time jumps leave it as the Disney+ series that covers the longest period, it isn't the longest for the MCU as a whole. That record is still held by Eternals, which covered 7000 years from when Arishem sent the 10 Eternals to Earth to Tiamut's thwarted Emergence in modern-day.

One could make the argument that Loki broke this record, as the two-season epic jumped from Pompeii in 79 AD all the way to the far-future End of Time. That said, that is a somewhat different scenario as it primarily takes place in the TVA (which exists outside the timeline) and its jumps are facilitated through time travel.

Throughout its four time jumps, Eyes of Wakanda viewers met a multitude of Wakandan heroes played by Winnie Harlow, Larry Herron, Jacques Colimon, Steve Toussaint, and Zeke Alton. DC's Arrowverse star Cress Williams also boarded the MCU in the Disney+ show as a major new villain.

Marvel Studios Already Time Jumped to Phase 6's Grand Finale

Funnily enough, Phase 5's final outing, at least on the big screen, ended with its own time jump, launching the Thunderbolts, now going by the New AvengerZ, 14 months after their ensemble flick for a post-credit stinger.

Of course, the jaw-dropping moment teased the New AvengerZ's conflict with Sam Wilson's Avengers before a "space crisis" began with the Fantastic Four's arrival on Earth-616 ahead of their role in Avengers: Doomsday.

As the Phase 5 blockbuster took place around late 2027, the time jump may place Doomsday around late 2028 to early 2029, pushing the MCU forward for unclear reasons. Fans expect the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene to occur early in Avengers 5, potentially marking Doctor Doom's introduction into the action.