Disney+ Makes MCU History With Phase 6 Timeline Jump

A historic Phase 6 timeline jump on Disney+ became historic. In the past few weeks, Marvel Studios updated its ever-changing timeline on the Disney-owned streamer with the arrival of Fantastic Four: First Steps. First Steps is the furthest into the future an MCU project has ventured, even if it technically takes place in another retro-futurist universe, making its debut a watershed moment for the franchise.

With the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+ (which arrived on the service on Wednesday, November 5), this marks the first time the MCU Complete Timeline Order on Disney+ has had a single phase bookend the entire order.

First Steps stands as the most into the future the franchise has gone so far, sitting at one end of the MCU timeline. Meanwhile, the hit animated anthology Eyes of Wakanda (which takes place entirely in ancient history) occupies the other end.

To this point, titles from two different phases have held both of these spots, with the original Captain America being the first title on the timeline since its debut upon Disney+'s release. Phase 6 began in July with the release of Fantastic Four in theaters, creating a unique set of circumstances to break this long-standing Marvel Studios trend.

Looking ahead, this trend is likely to continue with each new Phase 6 project and into the arrival of Phase 7, following Avengers: Secret Wars, possibly breaking the Phase 6 streak on the timeline.

Every Upcoming Phase 6 Project & Where It Will Sit on the Timeline

Wonder Man

In January, MCU Phase 6 will continue with the release of Wonder Man on Disney+. The new Yahya Abdul-Matteen II-led streaming project will offer a tongue-in-cheek look at Hollywood and the comic book media machine. It has been branded as a fairly standalone project within the broader MCU, but it will likely fall later in the MCU timeline.

Its events seem to take place after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, given that Sir Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery plays a significant part.

VisionQuest

VisionQuest, which is due out on streaming later next year, will presumably take the place of Wonder Man at the end of the MCU timeline when it is released. The long-anticipated WandaVision sequel will follow up on the story of the hit 2021 Disney+ series with Paul Bettany's super-powered Synthezoid taking center stage.

It has been mentioned that VisionQuest will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday, so where it will sit in this last group of Phase 6 projects remains unclear; however, one can assume it will precede the Punisher Special Presentation and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, two other titles that will set up the 2026 Avengers film.

The Punisher Special Presentation

Jon Bernthal's skull-cracking superhero will get his first-ever Disney+ solo project in Phase 6. The Punisher Special Presentation is branded as an R-rated one-off adventure for the character, coming off his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

Seeing as Punisher is also confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Brand New Day has been teased as the last project in the MCU timeline before Avengers: Doomsday, it would appear that the Punisher Special Presentation falls before that.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

There are only three movies left before the end of the MCU's Phase 6, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will kick it all off. The new movie's story will reportedly butt right up against Doomsday, justifying why Tom Holland's Peter Parker may not appear in that movie (at least in any meaningful capacity).

It is also assumed to follow the Punisher Special Presentation, as Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle will play a part in the new web-slinging blockbuster, having undergone some meaningful character changes since his last appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios' Phase 6 story is all leading to this. Avengers: Doomsday will mark the first part of a new Avengers duology in which Earth's Mightiest Heroes team up with characters from across the Multiverse to take on the villainous Doctor Doom.

Everything in Phase 6 up to this point is table setting for Doomsday in 2026 (and its sequel a year later), so it would make sense that it sits at the end of the timeline when it eventually arrives on Disney+.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Much of the exact timeline argument used for Doomsday can also be applied to Avengers: Secret Wars. This will mark the Multiverse Saga's Endgame-like moments, wrapping up a chapter of MCU storytelling in a super-powered conclusion.

What will be interesting to see is how different the MCU timeline looks after the Multiverse Saga capper. It has been rumored that the 2027 film will essentially reset the Marvel timeline, starting from zero in many ways (just like the Secret Wars story from the comics did).