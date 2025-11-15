Disney+ Announces Historic 8-Episode Binge Release for Next MCU Show

Disney+ has confirmed a historic binge release for Marvel Studios' next streaming show. The Disney-owned streamer will next dip its toes in the Marvel-tinged waters with the release of Wonder Man, due out in late January, a new super-powered comedy that is said to poke fun at Hollywood, comic book movies, and the entertainment industry as a whole.

Not only will Wonder Man be the first Marvel series starring the long-standing comic book character, but it will also break new ground with its specific release strategy. As confirmed at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), Wonder Man will debut with all eight episodes streaming simultaneously on January 27, 2026.

This is the first time that eight episodes of a new MCU show have dropped all at once, marking the biggest Disney+ binge release in Marvel Studios history.

Several other series have opted for the binge model to this point, but none to the extent of Wonder Man. Previously, Echo held the record with five episodes dropping at once, and Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombie stood as runners-up with four.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor working in Hollywood, who makes it his incredibly meta quest to get cast in the superhero movie reboot from which the show takes its name. In Simon's quest, he gets powers of his own, becoming the superhero he aspires to play on-screen.

Why You Should Be Excited For Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Gets to Lead a Superhero Show

Marvel Television

Wonder Man will be a big deal for its lead star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as it will be the first time the actor will get to lead a superhero show of his own. The 39-year-old has previously played two different comic book characters, Black Manta in Aquaman and Doctor Manhattan in HBO's The Watchmen, but never led a project he was in. That will change with the new Disney+ series, giving Mateen his moment in the superhero sun.

Trevor Slattery's Return

Marvel Television

While Wonder Man will primarily focus on the debut of a new MCU character, it will also prominently feature the return of another. Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery is confirmed to play a significant role in the new series, serving as one of Simon Williams' acting mentors. Kingsley's MCU character, who debuted all the way back in 2013's Iron Man 3, was last seen in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, and has become a fan-favorite no matter where he pops up.

The Inclusion of DODC

Marvel Studios

The Department of Damage Control (DODC) has long been something that Marvel fans have been teased about in the MCU, without ever getting a complete understanding of what the government body actually looks like. That could all change in Wonder Man, as Arian Moayed's P. Cleary has been confirmed to appear in the series, potentially setting up a further exploration of the entity.

Destin Daniel Cretton's Involvement

Marvel Television

One of the hottest names of the last few years at Marvel Studios has been Destin Daniel Cretton. The director burst onto the MCU scene in 2021, bringing the acclaimed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to life. Off this, the filmmaker has been brought into the Marvel Studios inner circle, at a time being given the next Avengers movie before settling on helming Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the high-flying franchise. Wonder Man is Cretton's first MCU project following Shang-Chi, making it an exciting prospect for audiences eager for more from the filmmaker.

Is Part of the Marvel Spotlight Banner

Marvel Television

Fans may not remember, but Wonder Man was revealed in 2023 to arrive under the Marvel Spotlight banner. This offshoot of Marvel Studios was intended to be a platform for TV projects that, although set within the broader MCU, were regarded mainly as standalone titles. The Spotlight banner allows new fans to jump into the franchise for the first time, while also serving as a fun side story for devotees of the Marvel Studios name.