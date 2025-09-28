Marvel Studios' Wonder Man Gets Strong First Reaction: 'The Best Marvel Show'

Marvel Studios' Wonder Man is already generating behind-the-scenes buzz, with early reactions calling it one of Marvel's strongest Disney+ projects to date. The series arrives as the third and final live-action MCU show of 2025, following Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 and Ironheart. With Marvel moving away from producing so many television series, Wonder Man has a chance to cap off this year on a high note.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman shared an intriguing early reaction to Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man, noting on his "The Daniel Bugle" Discord channel that people who had already seen the show called it "the best Marvel show:"

"Talked to people who saw Wonder Man and was told it's 'the best Marvel show.'"

Disney+

While this kind of praise sets a high bar, it's worth remembering that such early, through-the-grapevine impressions should be taken with caution until official early reactions appear later this year.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and is set to premiere sometime in December on Disney+. Plot details are scarce, but based on Marvel Comics, Wonder Man will follow Hollywood actor and stuntman Simon Williams, who unexpectedly gains ion-based superpowers and transforms into the superhero Wonder Man.

The series is also shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with Westworld veteran Ed Harris officially joining the cast as Hollywood agent Neal Saroyan. In the comics, Saroyan is both a power player in the film industry and a manipulative figure with mind-control abilities, which could make him a major source of conflict for Simon Williams once he gains his powers.

The series will also feature the return of Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, reprising his fan-favorite role from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With Abdul-Mateen II leading and supporting performances from Demetrius Grosse and Arian Moayed, the show is set to explore the collision of Hollywood stardom and superhero life. But will it truly be the best Marvel show ever?

What Is Marvel's Best Show?

From a metrics perspective, Ms. Marvel currently holds the crown as the highest-rated Marvel Disney+ series on Rotten Tomatoes, with an impressive 98% critics' score. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (97%) and Hawkeye (92%) are close behind.

Still, many fans point to WandaVision and Loki as defining MCU shows thanks to their bold storytelling, world-building, and memorable performances.

Even last year's Agatha All Along earned strong praise during the spooky season, which is, in part, a testament to the fandom from WandaVision. While it would be surprising if Wonder Man was ultimately viewed as the best MCU show on Disney+, there's no consensus top choice, so it could easily be part of the conversation.