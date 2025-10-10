Marvel Studios Just Announced Its New First 2026 MCU Disney+ Show

Marvel Studios announced its surprising first MCU series in 2026, and it's not what fans expected. 2025 saw a plethora of small-screen arrivals for the MCU in both the live-action and animated realms. These projects include the likes of Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies. Another project in the form of Wonder Man was supposed to be included in Marvel Studios' 2025 slate on Disney+.

Wonder Man, the next live-action series of the Multiverse Saga, will introduce Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, an actor and stuntman who gained superpowers, into the larger MCU. While plot details are still being kept under wraps, it was initially believed that Wonder Man would be released on Disney+ in December 2025, but plans changed according to recent news.

Entertainment Weekly shared that Wonder Man's premiere date has shifted from December 2025 to January 2026, making it Marvel Studios' first MCU series on Disney+ next year.

Speaking with the outlet, Brad Winderbaum, the head of both Marvel TV and animation, explained the change, noting that they took a nod from WandaVision, which also debuted in January 2021:

"We don’t want it to get swallowed up by people watching Home Alone and Die Hardand Elf."

In the past days, Abdul-Mateen II also shared brand-new merchandise for Wonder-Man to hype up its release on Disney+, showcasing a logo inspired by the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of Marvel Television's panel this weekend at New York Comic Con 2025, Marvel Studios also released a one-minute teaser for Wonder Man, providing a glimpse of Simon Williams and the studio's first crack at a Hollywood-based series:

Created by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the titular role alongside the return of Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Demetrius Grosse, and Arian Moayed. The exact release date of Wonder Man in January 2026 has yet to be revealed.

Which Other Marvel Movies & TV Shows Are Releasing in 2026?

Marvel Studios

2026 is a big year for Marvel Studios, with Wonder Man kicking off the MCU's small screen slate. As of writing, Marvel Television has six projects on Disney+.

Wonder Man is expected to be heavily featured in early 2026, with Brad Winderbaum confirming to Collider that it will have eight episodes.

Jon Bernthal's The Punisher is also set to lead his own Special Presentation in 2026, continuing his story from the wild ending of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Frank Castle is expected to go up against a female villain in his upcoming series.

Speaking of Daredevil, Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is also confirmed to be part of Marvel Studios’ 2026 lineup, with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock recruiting more powerful allies (like Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones) for his army against Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Vision Quest is also set to make headlines on Disney+ in 2026, with Paul Bettany reprising his role as the titular android. With Vision Quest being confirmed to be part of WandaVision’s trilogy, the anticipation is high for the project since it will explore the series’ ending, which showcased the introduction of White Vision in the MCU. It will also mark the return of James Spader’s Ultron and Faran Tahir as the leader of the Ten Rings from the first Iron Man movie in 2008.

Meanwhile, in the animated realm, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is also part of the 2026 slate after Winderbaum promised (via Collider) that there would be a Spider-Man season every year on Disney+. Due to the complexities of animation, it might fall in the latter part of 2026, though, potentially in the fall or even the winter season.

Another confirmed animated project that will arrive on Disney+ in 2026 is the highly anticipated sophomore run of X-Men ‘97. Season 2 is confirmed to explore the ramifications of Apocalypse’s arrival and Gambit’s death from Season 1.

Elsewhere in the movie space, two much-talked-about big screen projects will leave a mark for Marvel in 2026, namely Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will bring back Tom Holland’s titular web-slinger into the fold as he fights off several villains in a presumed street-level adventure. One of these villains is Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan (aka Scorpion), who was last seen in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday will bring together an epic crossover of heroes across the Multiverse as they join forces against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The movie will serve as the first part of the culmination of the Multiverse Saga and will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.