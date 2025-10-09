First Look at Spider-Man 4's Villain Revealed on Set (Photos)

A new batch of Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photos revealed the first look at one of the movie's villains. Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker before the Multiverse Saga draws to a close, and joining him are a plethora of villains for a highly anticipated street-level adventure. Some of the reported villains in Spider-Man 4 are Tombstone, Boomerang, and Michael Mando’s Scorpion (last seen at Spider-Man: Homecoming’s post-credits scene).

Scorpion’s return in Spider-Man 4 has been long overdue, and he will finally be given the chance to take a swing against the web-slinger. A previous social media post from Mando strongly hinted that Scorpion’s iconic green outfit will be part of the movie, making the clash between the MCU villain and Spider-Man more memorable. Now, new set photos offer the first look at Mando in costume while filming.

New Spider-Man: Brand New Day photos (via MCU Film News) showed the best look yet at Michael Mando as Mac Gargan while filming a scene for the movie in Basingstoke.

The actor can be seen wearing the same outfit that he wore during the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming, implying that he is part of the prison break that is rumored to happen in the film.

More set photos showed Tom Holland also present in Basingstoke, indicating that the pair will share scenes during the high-stakes action sequences:

Spider-Man: Homecoming's post-credits scene established that Mac Gargan had a bone to pick with the web-slinger because he blamed the Marvel hero for his injuries. Gargan even tried to convince Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) to give him Spider-Man's secret identity, but the Vulture ignored his plea because Peter saved his life.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker's story following the game-changing ending of No Way Home where everyone forgot who he is. Brand New Day has 13 confirmed and rumored actors, including Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Michael Mando. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.

How Scorpion Fits in Spider-Man 4's Story (Theory)

Scorpion's quest for revenge against Spider-Man is expected to be his prime motivation to take out the web-slinger in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, given that he was still in prison during the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, an escape from jail makes a ton of sense for the villain to fulfill his mission.

Previous set photos and videos confirmed that a prison break would happen on Brand New Day after they showed Spider-Man being confronted by heavily armed agents from the Department of Damage Control (DODC). Aside from this being Spider-Man's biggest challenge yet in the movie, Mac Gargan's unexpected escape will further push Peter to the limit because this villain has his target set on him.

It remains to be seen how Gargan will end up with his new and improved Scorpion suit in the movie, but there is a strong chance that whoever the main villain is will serve as his benefactor, which could lead to his retrieval of his comic-accurate costume.

Given the number of reported villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's also reasonable to assume that Gargan will team up with the web-slinger's other enemies, making it more difficult for the Marvel hero to defy the odds. The confirmed involvement of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (aka The Punisher) could also lead to an eventual clash between him and Scorpion in the movie.