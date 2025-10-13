Spider-Man 4: This MCU Phase 3 Villain Will Reportedly Play a Huge Role In Brand New Day

One MCU Phase 3 villain will reportedly play a huge role in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. Spider-Man 4 (aka Spider-Man: Brand New Day) will seemingly see Spidey go up against the biggest collection of formidable foes yet, with a whole swath of super threats for the web-slinger to take on. One name recently confirmed to appear in the 2026 blockbuster is Marvin "Krondon" Jones as the terrifying Tombstone, joining the likes of Scorpion and potentially Boomerang as the movie's central antagonists.

A recent insider report revealed that Michael Mando's Scorpion will seemingly play a massive role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Mando's Phase 3 big bad will have a huge part to play in Spider-Man 4, playing into rumors that he could be the movie's primary villain.

Marvel Studios

Mando first appeared as Scorpion in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, showing up as the big post-credit tease to that film. Now, nearly a decade later, the Better Call Saul actor is set to return to the role in Brand New Day.

After the reveal of Mando's MCU return, some had wondered whether he would ight be an ancillary part of the Spider-Man 4 story, with other bigger, badder villains taking the spotlight, or the antagonistic main course for Tom Holland's web-head to clash with. It seems that things may be leaning toward the latter, rather than the former.

Spider-Man 4 is currently in production, with filming happening in the U.K. The upcoming Spider-Man film once again stars Tom Holland as the iconic web-slinging, this time, following him as he embarks on life post-high school. Mando joins Holland on Brand New Day's super-powered cast, which also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Zendaya, and Tramell Tillman. Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes to theaters on July 31, 2026.

How Big a Part Will Scorpion Play in Spider-Man 4?

Marvel Comics

So, if Michael Mando's Scorpion will play a huge role in Spider-Man 4, what does that actually mean?

Notably, no single person has been named as Spider-Man 4's central villain. This comes despite the movie being less than a year away. That is not to say there are no villains announced for the upcoming sequel, featuring Scorpion, Tombstone, and possibly even an evil Hulk, all set to come to blows with Peter Parker.

However, this "huge role" tease could indicate that Marvel Studios is eyeing Mando's Scorpion to fill that central villain role (or at least share it with one other big bad).

One way Scorpion could play a significant role in the new film may have to do with how he factors into the larger Marvel/Spider-Man story, beyond just being a villain.

There has been speculation that Mando's Mac Gargan may get his hands on the Venom Symbiote in the new film, becoming the MCU's first-ever Venom. Fans know the Symbiote (or at least some of it) was left behind by Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it is out there.

What if this movie sees Scorpion come across the alien substance, with his defeat setting up an MCU version of the Black Suit saga, in which Peter will embrace the Symbiote after seeing the power it granted to someone like Scorpion?

There has been talk of this movie potentially setting up a new trilogy of MCU Spider-Man films, and tackling the Black Suit storyline with Scorpion being the catalyst for that could make sense.