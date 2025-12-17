Marvel Studios Has Major Plans For Spider-Man’s Black Suit (And We’ve Already Seen It)

Insider Alex Perez revealed that fans may have already technically seen Marvel Studios' major plans for Black Suit Spider-Man. One of the most iconic Spidey looks of all time is his menacing black Symbiote suit, which has been featured numerous times throughout the character's 63-year history. One notable place the Symbiote Suit has not yet popped up is in Marvel Studios' MCU.

The end of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly teased that Black Suit Spider-Man is on the cards for the super-powered franchise, as one iota of Symbiote was left behind by Tom Hardy's universe-hopping Eddie Brock, seemingly setting up an MCU Symbiote saga. Rumors have been circulating about the black alien substance potentially playing a role in next year's Spider-Man 4, but whether that means Tom Holland's web-slinging hero will wear the iconic black suit remains to be seen.

In one of his signature The Cosmic Circus Q&As, Perez recently updated fans on the potential emergence of Spider-Man's black suit in the MCU, teasing that we may have already actually seen it.

When asked about what an MCU Symbiote Suit could look like, the known Marvel scooper posited that it would look very "alien" in nature. However, most interestingly, he added that the final product will likely be a "copy/paste" of the previously revealed Spider-Man concept art by MCU artist Thomas DuCrest.

Thomas DuCrest

DuCrest previously posted a version of Black Stui Spider-Man on his social channels in 2022, showing off his vision for what Holland's MCU character would look like covered in the Symbiote.

The results were a dark and gritty take on the classic comic costume, featuring an alien-like, gooey texture and raised veins of black and white throughout the costume.

This is a marked difference from the version of the suit previously seen in the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 3. While that version of the Symbiote had a similarly sticky-looking feel off the body, when formed into the suit, it simply looked like a black variant of Maguire's regular Spider-Man costume.

Thomas DuCrest

If Perez is to be believed, the MCU's take on the fan-favorite get-up would be something much more alien, with almost no resemblance to the character's traditional supersuit. Fans had previously been given a tease of a very different Tom Holland black suit in the Spider-Man: No Way Home artbook, but that looked much less otherworldly than the DuCrest concept pieces.

The Symbiote is rumored to play a part in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day (due out on July 31, 2026). The new movie from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly feature the iconic comic book alien (and the thing that ends up creating Venom), potentially coming into contact with Michael Mando's Scorpion for the 2026 super-powered romp.

What Does the MCU Have Planned for the Symbiote?

Marvel Studios

As of the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Symbiote has officially touched down in the MCU. After Eddie Brock's (played by Tom Hardy) ever-so-brief jaunt across realities, he accidentally left behind a small piece of the alien parasite on his way out.

Of course, the terrifying living substance has yet to cross paths with Tom Holland's wall-crawler, but that does not mean that will remain the case forever. It has been suggested that the next trilogy of Spider-Man films within the MCU could adapt the character's Symbiote Saga, bringing the black suit into the Marvel Studios world for the very first time.

For now, it seems as though the Symbiote may attach itself to some of Spidey's villains before ever getting its hands on him, but, thanks to the alien goo's lust for power, it will only be able to resist Peter Parker for so long when he finally comes onto its radar.

With Peter Parker now all alone post-No Way Home, the circumstances are perfect for the Symbiote to capitalize, giving him the false sense of power that the alien substance is known for, because Peter eventually realizes the black suit is not all it's cracked up to be.