Marvel Studios Confirms Wonder Man’s MCU Timeline Placement

A new look at Marvel Studios' Wonder Man offered insight into where the story falls within the greater MCU timeline. Originally meant to be the final release of 2025, Marvel Studios pushed Wonder Man's release on Disney+ to January 2026, making it the first release of the new year. Along with the introduction of a brand-new character, fans also have the question of how his story will fit into the greater universe as it approaches 18 years of adventures.

Marvel Studios released a new piece of promotional material for the upcoming Wonder Man Disney+ series. Posted on Instagram, the video flashes through posters hung up on the streets of Los Angeles promoting casting for the in-universe Wonder Man reboot movie, which is directed by Zlatko Burić's Von Kovak. Under the title, the ad confirms that the in-universe movie has a January 2026 shooting start date.

This would confirm that Wonder Man also takes place around January 2026, likely from late 2025 (when Simon is auditioning for the Wonder Man movie) to late 2026 / early 2027 (when the Wonder Man movie premieres).

Marvel Studios

From an MCU timeline perspective, this means Wonder Man would start sometime after Thor: Love and Thunder (which takes place in early 2025) and finish sometime before Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts (both of which take place in the MCU's 2027).

Looking at characters and plot points from this show, Wonder Man would take place after both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Hawkeye. This means it comes after Trevor Slattery's adventures with Shang-Chi and ahead of his move back to Los Angeles, and it happens after the introduction of Rogers: The Musical (shown in the Wonder Man trailer), which was first shown in Hawkeye and teased again in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The full MCU timeline, not including Wonder Man, can be seen below:

Marvel Studios

Wonder Man will be Marvel Studios' first new release in 2026 as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Zlatko Burić, Demetrius Grosse, and Josh Gad, the show centers on Simon Williams' journey towards a role in the Wonder Man reboot movie as he navigates Hollywood and his secret life as a hero. All eight episodes of Wonder Man will debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, January 27.

What Wonder Man's Place in MCU Timeline Means

Marvel Studios

Outside of Wonder Man taking place in early 2026 (the same time it will be released in the real world), this placement puts it right in the middle of some major MCU events. Some of these events may even be revisited in the story, which is already teased to address the real-world idea of superhero fatigue after its recent trailers.

Considering Trevor Slattery's leading role, fans may get more insight from him about his past experiences in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While he is not a superhero, being so close to heroes like Iron Man and Shang-Chi is sure to influence his own Hollywood experience and give Simon Williams some intriguing insights into the world he will join.

Additionally, characters like Arian Moayed's Agent Cleary being involved will further connect this story to the greater MCU. Working with the Department of Damage Control in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel, this show may put him in a new light after seeing Agent Deever's scary pursuit of Kamala Khan and the Clandestines.

For the time being, Marvel Studios is keeping the Wonder Man story close to the vest, outside of a handful of unexpected spoilers for what happens at the end of the show. However, fans expect this show to have more than its fair share of ties to the greater universe, giving viewers an inside look at the MCU's take on Hollywood and its view of superheroes.