Marvel Studios Confirms Superman 2025 Villain Actor Will Join the MCU

One of 2025's Superman villain actors is now confirmed to play a role in one of Marvel Studios' newest streaming projects. Especially in recent years, more actors are becoming known for taking roles with both Marvel and DC, dipping their toes into stories from the two biggest names in comic book movies. This trend will continue into 2025, thanks to the next release in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate.

Marvel Studios confirmed Zlatko Burić will join the cast of the upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+. As shown in the first official Wonder Man trailer (one of a few released during New York Comic-Con 2025), Burić will play a role in the series as Von Kovak, a longtime award-winning movie director in the MCU's representation of Hollywood.

Marvel Studios

In the trailer, fans see Kovak discussing his intention to direct a remake of Wonder Man, which tells the eponymous hero's story on the big screen within the MCU itself. The trailer also shows him with Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Simon Williams and Sir Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery once they are hired for the film, discussing his plans to make the next huge hit on the big screen while filming starts.

Marvel Studios

Fans will also recognize Burić from DC Studios' Superman, in which he played the villainous Vasil Ghurkos. Ghurkos was the corrupt president of the fictional country of Boravia (a country also used for one of Superman's more powerful villains), who waged war against Jarhanpur before Superman interfered and caused a diplomatic incident. After the Justice Gang got involved, Hawkgirl got her hands on Ghurkos and killed him by dropping him out of the sky.

DC Studios

Wonder Man will be the MCU's first project released in 2026 and the latest addition to an exciting Phase 6 slate. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Goose, Arian Moayed, and Ed Harris, the show will focus on Simon Williams' pursuit of a role in an upcoming movie remake that will change his life forever. Wonder Man will debut on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

DC Actors' Impact on Marvel Studios' Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

While Zlatko Burić is only the latest DC actor to take on a Marvel project, he is far from the last one who will play for both teams. Looking at Wonder Man's other leading stars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shares the same distinction, having played the villainous Black Manta in both of Warner Bros.' Aquaman movies from the DC Extended Universe.

They become the latest stars to link up with Marvel Studios for a massive year of releases in 2026, which will bring some of the biggest names in Marvel history back to the spotlight. 2025 also added other stars with DC experience into the mix (such as Wonder Woman 1984's Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps), and moving forward, more actors are sure to take the same route.

Wonder Man still has plenty of mystery surrounding it as well, as fans wait to find out whether Abdul-Mateen's leading hero will fully evolve into his superhero persona in this show. With an eight-episode slate all dropping on the same day, anticipation is building to see how Simon Williams fits into the MCU as an actor and a hero, along with how this story will impact the greater narrative.

As Marvel gains more talent with experience in the wider world of superhero movies, expectations will be high for the franchise to continue delivering top-notch stories in theaters and on Disney+.