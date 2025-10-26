Ranking All 5 Marvel Studios Trailers Shown at NYCC From Worst To Best

At the Marvel Television and Animation panel at New York Comic Con, Marvel unveiled five new trailers for upcoming Disney+ seasons and series, teasing the exciting projects fans can look forward to in the next couple years.

Of those five trailers, only one (the Wonder Man trailer) was officially released publicly, while part of another (the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer) was accidentally made available.

To be entirely clear, none of the footage shown at NYCC was bad by any means, and I personally enjoyed every second of all five trailers. But, there were some that I can acknowledge were better than others — be that more memorable, better paced, or simply getting me the most amped to watch.

All 5 Marvel NYCC Trailers Ranked

5) Wonder Man

Marvel Television

I am excited for Wonder Man and think it will be a great show — I love superhero meta, it has a stacked cast and creative team, and the trailer was good. But, the Wonder Man trailer did nothing to make me more or less excited for the show. I didn't grab onto any particularly notable individual moments, personally.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams definitely excited me, and he will more than likely do a spectacular job in the series. The Ben Kingsley return, too, was fun, and I like the humor in the trailer. But, I feel as though the show is intentionally hiding a lot from audiences ahead of its release.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man hit Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

4) X-Men '97 (Season 2)

Marvel Animation

The X-Men '97 Season 2 trailer was exactly as I expected it would be — fun, colorful, nostalgic, but carrying some deeper and more serious undertones. Like with Wonder Man, there is nothing bad about the trailer. Its "get the X-Men back to the '90s" story focus does double duty, with it being the in-universe goal of the characters and teams shown, and also the show's goal as a whole.

The first look at Apocolypse was certainly exciting, and I think there is a lot of fun in store in Season 2. I always love an ensemble cast, and there were so many exciting characters shown — I'm pretty sure I caught Polaris in a crowd at one point.

X-Men '97 Season 2 will release in Summer 2026.

3) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Season 2)

Marvel Animation

I should preface this by saying I am arguably a bit biased here. I love Spider-Man a whole lot, in almost any capacity. It would arguably Wonder Man and X-Men '97 with the trailer's swinging sequence alone.

It was fun to see Gwen Stacy as Gwen Stacy (though she will be donning a Ghost Spider suit down the road) as well as the teases for Venom. Then, getting an animated Daredevil (voiced, again, by Charlie Cox) in the iconic red suit was a perfect cherry on top. I walked out of that room far more excited about this show's continuation than I was when I walked in, and ultimately that is the sign of a good trailer to me.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will hit Disney+ in Fall 2026.

2) VisionQuest

Marvel Television

The trailer for VisionQuest made my anticipation for the series skyrocket. I have so many questions about what exactly was going on, why and how all of the Stark Bots (all of them — DUM-E, U, JARVIS, FRIDAY, EDITH. and even Ultron) were humans, what the house they were all in was, when this takes place, what the story will be, and more. And none of that even touches on the next Young Avengers tease with a quick look at Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff.

Fittingly, it has the same eerie vibe that the early WandaVision trailers did — one quite similar to that found in Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta’s Vision comic run. Some of WandaVision's most gripping moments felt as eerie and mysterious in its normalcy. The opening sequence with Vision (in his human form) interacting with the other bots (also in their human forms) evoked the exact same aura.

(Plus, I'm excited to one day be able to press pause during the trailer and read the little bios written for each bot as they are introduced — it was too fast to catch on the big screen!)

VisionQuest is set to release sometime in 2026.

1) Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2)

Marvel Television

I personally believe that the Netflix Daredevil series is the best television show Marvel has ever produced. I also believe that Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again was a respectable follow-up, and fitting continuation. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that I was blown away by the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer. The action looked great, teases of Matt being wanted and searched for now that Kingpin has control of New York City were intriguing, and I just love Matt Murdock.

NYCC attendees were actually lucky enough to see this trailer twice; After Cox and Krysten Ritter came out onstage, they shared that they actually had not seen the trailer for themselves yet, so it was played again so they could watch it too. It is worth noting that to this day I still do not know what line Jessica Jones said as she appears for the first time in the trailer, there was so much cheering both times it played.

The music ("Lithonia" by Childish Gambino) set such a fitting tone, every character looked great, and seeing Foggy again (even though it is more than likely in a flashback, given his long hair in the trailer) is always a plus in my book.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will release in March, 2026.