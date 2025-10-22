Marvel Confirms Dead MCU Character Will Return Soon

A character once thought dead in the MCU has been confirmed to return in Phase 6. When Marvel Studios revived Daredevil: Born Again, it brought back many familiar actors and their characters, including Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. One of the biggest swings the MCU took with its new Daredevil season was killing off Foggy, Matt's best friend and partner, in the opening episodes, who had been a series regular throughout the original show.

Despite his demise, rumors circulated that Foggy might still appear in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. The evidence has gone back and forth on whether Foggy will be a part of the future of the MCU, with the most recent denial coming from Henson himself as he adamantly stated at L.A. Comic-Con that was "not" a part of DD:BA Season 2. However, this has since been reversed once again.

Marvel Studios Head of Television Brad Winderbaum confirmed to Entertainment Weekly at New York Comic-Con that "[Foggy] is in Season 2." The exec said that Henson's previous denial regarding his Born Again Season 2 role was likely due to his concern that he would spoil the show or break his contract, as actors often "don't know what they're allowed to say."

Other Dead Marvel Characters Who Are Returning in Phase 6

Loki

Disney+

Loki, the God of Mischief, has died (both falsely and for real) several times in the MCU. After the MCU's main Loki was killed at the hands of Thanos, Avengers: Endgame's time-travel plot opened a loophole for the trickster to return, earning him his own Multiverse-focused TV show on Disney+.

At the end of Loki Season 2, Hiddleston's character took on the role of holding the Multiverse together as the God of Stories, but he will have another role to play in Phase 6 as part of Avengers: Doomsday.

Vision

Disney+

Vision's death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War was one of the MCU's most tragic moments, and it fuelled Wanda Maximoff into her grief-ridden state in WandaVision. That series also opened the door for Vision to return as the officials at SWORD reanimated Vision's body into White Vision, which Wanda's Hex Vision was able to free from their control.

Vision has a part to play in Phase 6 of the MCU as he leads his own series, Vision Quest, and goes on a journey to regain his memories and (hopefully) return to the Vision fans know and love.

Ultron

Marvel Studios

Ultron was the big-bad of the second Avengers film, and the AI eventually met his end when the superhero team put a stop to his evil plans. However, Ultron will return in Phase 6 as one of the AIs that Vision encounters on his journey in Vision Quest in 2026.

Raza

Marvel Studios

Going far back in the MCU's history, Raza (Faran Tahir), was one of the leaders of the Ten Rings, the terrorist organization that kidnapped Tony Stark in Iron Man and led to him creating his iron suit. Raza was secretly working with Stark's business partner Obadiah Stane, but was left paralyzed and presumed dead after their deal went south.

Tahir will make MCU history when he returns as Raza in Vision Quest, marking another resurrected character from deep MCU history in the 2026 Disney+ series.

Cyclops

20th Century Studios

James Marsden's Cyclops was a mainstay of the X-Men team in the original trilogy of movies, but unfortunately, he met his end after being killed by his lover, Jean Grey. These events were then reversed in X-Men: Days of Future Past, which changed much of the timeline and brought back Marsden in his role for a cameo.

Now, as part of the MCU, Cyclops will be resurrected again with Marsden reprising his X-Men role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Professor X

Marvel Studios

Professor X, the leader of the X-Men, has met his demise several times on screen. He was killed at the hands of Jean Grey in X-Men: The Last Stand and in the future timeline in X-Men: Days of Future Past. He also dies in Logan, and one of his variants is killed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He's also already dead when the events of X-Men '97 begin.

Charles Xavier will be resurrected alongside several X-Men brethren for Avengers: Doomsday. However, it's unclear whether his death from the past films will be reversed or one of his variants will be used in the new MCU film.

Tommy Maximoff

Ruaridh Mollica

Wanda and Vision's sons, Tommy and Billy, were killed when Wanda tore down the Hex she created in Westview. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Agatha All Along confirmed that the twins' souls lived on and found new bodies.

Tommy's spirit finds its way into the body of Tommy Shepherd, a teenage boy who dies and is resurrected thanks to the arrival of Tommy's soul. Ruaridh Mollica will play this new version of Tommy in Vision Quest.

Foggy Nelson

Disney+

Foggy's murder at the hands of Bullseye was one of the defining events that led to Matt hanging up his Daredevil cowl in the latest season. It's unclear how Marvel intends to use the character in DD:BA Season 2. Flashbacks could be used to bring Henson's character back, or perhaps it will be revealed that Foggy survived his ordeal. Nevertheless, with Foggy's return confirmed for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, which forms part of Phase 6 of the MCU, he becomes one of many dead MCU characters who have been resurrected for this latest Phase.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will continue the events from Season 1, with Matt Murdock preparing a team to stand up to Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante regime in New York City. The new season will bring back popular Defenders character Jessica Jones (played by Krysten Ritter). It is expected to be released on Disney+ in March 2026.

Bonus: Invisible Woman

Marvel Studios

Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, is one of the core members of the Fantastic Four. After giving birth to her son, Franklin Richards, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Sue uses the pinnacle of her powers to stop Galactus from getting her child, which eventually leaves her so weak that her heart stops. However, she is quickly resurrected by Franklin's mysterious powers, allowing her to fight for another day in Avengers: Doomsday.