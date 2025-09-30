Netflix Daredevil Actor No Longer A Part of Born Again Season 2

Plans may have changed, as one former Netflix Daredevil actor confirmed he is no longer a part of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. After appearing in the first three seasons of Netflix's R-rated superhero series, Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson bit the dust in Born Again Season 1's premiere, dying at the hands of the villainous Bullseye. Despite this, rumors of the character's return in Season 2 started sprouting online, with some of the creatives behind the show saying it would happen.

However, if some new quotes from the Foggy actor are to be believed, Henson may no longer be part of the project. At Comic-Con LA, Henson was asked about Foggy's return in Born Again Season 2, to which the former Netflix star denied any involvement.

When prodded on whether Foggy is in the show's upcoming season (via Cosmic Marvel on X), Henson replied, "He's not."

This comes after his character was previously confirmed to be a part of Born Again Season 2, potentially meaning plans have either changed, or Henson is playing coy about his inevitable return.

In March 2025, Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, teased that despite Foggy's death in the show's first season, both he and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page "are coming back for Season 2:"

"Without going into spoiler territory, I will say that both Deborah and Elden are coming back for Season 2."

He added that it cannot be "a Matt Murdock story without those two characters" when setting up where the next batch of episodes will go. Henson's latest comments muddy up these previously clear waters regarding his return.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to hit Disney+ in 2026. The new R-rated streaming series follows Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he goes to war with the criminal kingpin turned New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Season 2 will see the return of several big-name characters/actors from Netflix's Daredevil series, including Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and (potentially) Finn Jones' Iron Fist and Mike Colter's Luke Cage.

Will Foggy Nelson Come Back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel Studios

After it being fairly clear that Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson would be back for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, these new comments from the former Netflix Marvel star have mucked that up.

Brad Winderbaum was pretty definitive in saying Foggy would be back in March. However, that may no longer be the case.

When Winderbaum mentioned Foggy's return, most assumed the character would return in flashbacks scattered throughout the new batch of episodes. Outside of bringing the character back from the dead (like Season 2 could do with the terrifying Muse), flashbacks made the most sense for a Foggy cameo.

This change in tune regarding Foggy's fate could mean that Season 2 abandoned the plan to feature flashbacks in a heavy capacity, leaving Foggy in the rearview.

Even if Foggy is completely dead and gone, his impact will still be felt on the superhero streaming series. He remains a key part of Matt Murdock/Daredevil's life despite not physically appearing in the show.