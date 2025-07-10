Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Wrap Post Leaves Out 6 Key Marvel Characters

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has officially wrapped, with several major actors returning, but a recent social post makes the appearance of some Marvel characters less likely. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is one of the MCU series planned for release in 2026. It will continue the story of Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) that began on Netflix before transitioning to become a Disney+ sequel. Daredevil: Born Again has become a gateway for many characters from the Netflix Marvel era to join the MCU, and even more are set to appear in Season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again has already confirmed several returning faces for Season 2, such as Cox as Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. The series is also bringing on board The Defenders alum, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, paving the way for more of the Marvel Netflix characters to return in the MCU. However, in a wrap post from executive producer Dario Scardapane, several key actors were left out of the celebrations.

Scardapane posted on Instagram the news that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 had finished filming, thanking several key cast and crew members.

Dario Scardapane Instagram

Among the cast mentioned in the post were Cox (Daredevil), D'Onofrio (Kingpin), Woll (Karen Page), Ritter (Jessica Jones), Wilson Bethel (Bullseye), Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, Michael Gandolfini (Daniel Blake), Margarita Levieva (Heather Glenn), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Marianna Fisk), Nikki M. James (Kirsten McDuffie), Arty Froushan (Buck Cashman), Clark Johnson (Cherry), Gennaya Walton (BB Urich), and Zabryna Guevara (Sheila Rivera).

Several crew and creatives, including Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, and Kevin Feige, were also acknowledged in the post.

Scardapane's post fails to mention several actors who are expected to return in Daredevil: Born Again, suggesting that their characters may not have a major role in Season 2.

Fans also hope for several other Netflix Marvel actors to appear in Season 2. However, with no mention of their actors in Scardapane's list, their appearances now seem less likely (or their reveals are being kept a surprise by Marvel).

Daredevil Born Again Wrap Post Omits These Marvel Characters

Punisher

Marvel

Jon Bernthal's Punisher made his return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 and was quickly snapped up for subsequent MCU projects, including a Punisher-focused Special Presentation and a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Bernthal is tipped to return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as Frank Castle, but his lack of acknowledgement in the wrap post may hint at a more minor role for the Punisher this time around.

Foggy

Disney+

Elden Henson's beloved Foggy Nelson (Matt Murdock's business partner and best friend) tragically met his end at the beginning of Daredevil: Born Again. Nevertheless, Henson is said to return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

It's unclear how Marvel plans to work around Foggy's death for Henson's reappearance, potentially utilizing the character in a flashback format. Regardless, it seems Henson may have limited screen time, as he did in Season 1.

Luke Cage

Netflix

With Jessica Jones now joining her Defenders comrade in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, fans are waiting to see if the other New York City-based squad members will join the party. Mike Colter's Luke Cage is another The Defenders character fans are eager to see return in the MCU, and Ritter's inclusion as Jessica Jones makes it all the more likely given their characters' histories.

Colter sparked return rumors recently when he posted a photo in New York during the time of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's production, hinting that he may be in town for filming. However, if this is the case then Marvel is keeping his appearance under wraps for now.

Iron Fist

Netflix

Like Luke Cage, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Finn Jones' Iron Fist will complete the quartet with a return in Daredevil: Born Again. Several rumors suggest that the Defenders will return in the Daredevil series, but it is unclear whether it will be in the upcoming season or saved for future seasons.

Given the ending of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, it would make sense for the Defenders team members to lend a hand to Matt Murdock in his fight against Wilson Fisk, but Jessica Jones is the only one confirmed for now. If Jones is one of the cast members in Daredevil: Born Again's new season, it will likely remain a surprise for fans.

Echo

Disney+

Another MCU character with ties to the Daredevil world is Echo (Alaqua Cox) who led the 2024 Disney+ series of the same name. In that show, Echo established ties with both Wilson Fisk and Daredevil, opening the door for them to now return the favor by including the antihero in Daredevil: Born Again.

While Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again did not feature Echo, fans are hopeful that Season 2 may integrate her story again and pick up on some of the plot threads left hanging at the end of Echo.

Elektra

Netflix

Elodie Yung's Elektra was a major figure during the Netflix seasons of Daredevil, eventually dying and being resurrected only to disappear. This leaves the door open for an Elektra/Daredevil reunion in Daredevil: Born Again, but again, it remains unclear if this will be a Season 2 plot point or reserved for a future Daredevil project.

Yung was not one of the actors mentioned in the Season 2 wrap post, nor has her involvement been officially announced, so it remains to be wishful thinking for her appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, although it will hopefully become a reality before too long.