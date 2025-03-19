Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Reportedly Returning for Daredevil Born Again Season 2

Jon Bernthal made his triumphant return to the Marvel world in Born Again Episode 4 (titled "Sic Semper Systema"), coming back to play his R-rated superhero from the Marvel Television Netflix days of yore, The Punisher. Now, a new report suggests Bernthal's Frank Castle will return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

This came not too long after it was reported his no-holds-barred vigilante would be getting the Special Presentation treatment on Disney+ sometime next year, marking the next chapter in the revitalization of this particular corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Punisher Is Back For Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Jon Bernthal's Punisher is reportedly set to return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In the wake of his Born Again Season 1 debut, the outlet reported that Bernthal's 'anything for justice' anti-hero has been given the green light for a Season 2 performance (production of which is ongoing in New York City).

This comes along with word of the newly announced Punisher Special Presentation which Bernthal is set to write and star in.

When asked for comment about his Punisher future, Bernthal admitted all of this is leading to the version of "Frank Castle that [he] really, really [wants] to portray," letting the actor delve into a side of the Marvel Comics character he maybe has not gotten to before:

"I feel like it’s opened the door to getting closer to the Frank Castle that I really, really want to portray."

Bernthal's Punisher was thrust back into the spotlight in Season 1, Episode 4 of the hit Born Again series, even getting his own spiffy poster done up in the show's signature gritty style.

Where Is Punisher's Story Going Next?

Now that Jon Bernthal's Punisher character has been put back on the Marvel Studios field of play, the anti-hero's story potential feels limitless.

It is unclear how Punisher will play into the rest of Born Again Season 1, but fans can rest assured that he will be back in some form in the future.

Seeing as the crux of this first season going forward will seemingly continue to circle the Punisher copycat who killed White Tiger in Episode 3 and is targeting other vigilantes in New York City (read more about White Tiger's shocking death here), one can assume Bernthal's Frank Castle will continue to be a part of the Season 1 story.

This will likely see him suit back up as The Punisher and take to the streets to dole out his blood-soaked brand of justice once again. Perhaps this will coincide with Charlie Cox's Mat Murdock doing the same, as he also remains on the super-powered bench at this point in the series.

Beyond that though, Punisher's story may take a fascinating twist. According to insider Daniel Richtman (via Cosmic Marvel), Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will focus on Cox's Man Without Fear assembling a Defenders-like team of heroes to combat the wave of anti-vigilante crime in the city.

One name that could easily pop up on that potential team roster is Bernthal's Punisher. While Punisher was not a part of the Defenders team in Netflix's Defenders series, he has been known to team up with Daredevil and friends in the comics at times.

So, why not bring that to the screen for the first time by having him join this squad that Mat Murdock may be bringing together in the show's sophomore effort?

This could either set up the Punisher Special Presentation or directly follow up on the events of that streaming event, putting the character in a place where is finally ready to play nice with others.

Daredevil: Born Again continues with new episodes debuting every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on Disney+.