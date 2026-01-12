Marvel Studios Debuts First Look At The New King Of Wakanda

Marvel Studios officially revealed the first look at M'Baku (Winston Duke) in his new role as King of Wakanda in Avengers: Doomsday's fourth official teaser. M'Baku's desire to become Wakanda's leader has been well-documented since the first Black Panther film. At one point, M'Baku, the leader of the Jabari Tribe, even directly challenged T'Challa for the throne during a ritual combat challenge at Warror Falls before being defeated. Following the death of T'Challa and Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the throne was ripe for the taking, but Shuri was next in line due to her royal lineage. However, Shuri decided not to attend her coronation ceremony, leaving M'Baku to ascend as the new King of Wakanda at the end of Wakanda Forever.

Marvel Studios released the fourth official teaser for Avengers: Doomsday during the screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, providing fans with the first look at M'Baku as the new King of Wakanda.

The teaser showed M'Baku wearing an evolved version of his armor from the first two Black Panther movies. While his earlier costume featured an already upgraded wooden breastplate, the teaser showed that his new gear appears to be laced with Vibranium and advanced technology, likely provided by Shuri. Some also theorized that the blue accent in Shuri and M'Baku's new costumes appears to cement their alliance with Namor and Talokan.

Marvel Studios

M'Baku also has his reinforced forearm guards and spikes, as well as the usual faux fur on his shoulders and arms. The teaser showed M'Baku in a desert-like environment alongside Shuri and some key members of the Dora Milaje before introducing himself to Ben Grimm of the Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios

The interaction between M'Baku and The Thing sets up an unlikely team-up between the two MCU heroes, setting the stage for more comedic exchanges in Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

At the end of Wakanda Forever, M'Baku cemented his growth from an isolationist rival to a full-fledged leader after he ascended as king of Wakanda.

Marvel Studios

Not much is known about his new reign as the country's new leader, but the latest footage of Doomsday seems to hint that he is following T'Challa's footsteps in being open to helping Earth's heroes amid the arrival of a dangerous threat.

Joining Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Avengers: Doomsday's cast is a star-studded lineup led by Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, James Marsden, and Patrick Stewart. Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What Is M'Baku's Role in Avengers: Doomsday?

M'Baku's design seems to lean toward a more regal and royal look while still incorporating traditional Jabari elements. His new costume cements his elevated role in Wakanda, embracing a more polished yet imposing look.

Based on the footage from Avengers: Doomsday's fourth trailer, it appears that an alliance between Wakanda and the Fantastic Four will form, meaning they will work together to combat whatever threat Earth-616 faces, while the other heroes are presumably in a different reality. Seeing M'Baku fight alongside Ben Grimm and other Fantastic Four heroes could lead to memorable moments on the battlefield.

This could be a similar role to the one the Wakandans took on during Avengers: Infinity War, when they defended Wakanda against Thanos' forces. Aside from representing Wakanda alongside Shuri, M'Baku has the power to unleash the full might of the African country on whatever threat they are dealing with.

More so, M'Baku could provide Shuri with more guidance, considering that she needs a mentor right now, especially after the death of the two most important people in her life (T'Challa and Queen Ramonda).