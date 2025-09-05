MCU Phase 4 Star Reveals a ‘Different’ Avengers Doomsday Suit Is Coming

One MCU star is getting a suit upgrade for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The fifth major MCU crossover film is bringing together over 25 different heroes and villains from across the Marvel Multiverse, and for several of these characters, it will be the first time audiences have seen them in quite a few years. Letitia Wright's Shuri, aka the Black Panther, is one such character who is making their first return to the MCU since their appearance in Phase 4.

Shuri was anointed the Black Panther after her brother, King T'Challa's, tragic death. She made her debut in a new Wakandan super suit toward the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That suit will seemingly be getting an upgrade for Avengers: Doomsday, with Wright telling Flip Your Wig at the BFI London Film Festival that her suit in Avengers 5 "looks really special" and has changed a "little bit" since her last appearance in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Wright: "It fit really nice. It looks really special." Interviewer: "Has it changed?" Wright: "[A] little bit. It looks great."

When Shuri's new Black Panther suit debuted in the Marvel sequel, it came with some changes to T'Challa's version, as it aimed to adapt to Shuri's persona as the new Wakandan hero, rather than simply inheriting the old one. Shuri was the designer of T'Challa's previous suits, so when it came to making her own, the design incorporated many more tech elements and gadgets that spoke to the character's technical specialties. Shuri's suit also featured elements from her character's previous appearances, such as the dots on the suit's face, which call back to her traditional face paint from the earlier films.

Marvel Studios

Shuri is one of the characters with the most expected screentime in Avengers: Doomsday, given that she and several of her Black Panther castmates are confirmed for roles in the film, hinting at a significant role for the Wakandan faction.

It's unclear how much time will have passed between the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avengers: Doomsday, but given that Shuri's acceptance of the Black Panther mantle had a quick turnaround in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's likely the inventor will have spent some time iterating on her suit since then, which will lead into the design fans will get to see in Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the final films in the MCU's sixth phase and will lead directly into the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. Wright and her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-stars Tenoch Huerta (Namor) and Winston Duke (M'Baku) are confirmed for appearances in the Russo Brothers film, which will be released on December 18, 2026.

How Will Shuri's Black Panther Suit Be Upgraded in Avengers 5?

Shuri is the inventor behind several core MCU suits, including Captain America's shield, Bucky's vibranium arm, and Sam Wilson's wings, which are integrated into his new Captain America suit. Given her vast history with different superhero suit pieces, it stands to reason that she'd prioritize her own suit with the latest and greatest in Wakandan technology.

The next Avengers film has plenty of rejected suit designs from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to iterate on. The movie may also draw inspiration from Shuri's suit designs in Marvel comics, some of which have seen the outfit upgraded with a cloak and spear or advanced gadgets like Holopods and Spider Bites.

Marvel Studios also recently debuted one of its most advanced Black Panthers in the animated series Eyes of Wakanda. This panther, referred to as the Last Panther, came with an upgraded suit design and powers that allowed her to jump through time. With Avengers: Doomsday dealing heavily with the Multiverse, Shuri's suit could potentially be upgraded to incorporate some universe-jumping technology.