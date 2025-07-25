Franklin Richards Has 8 Powers the Fantastic Four Movie Didn’t Reveal (Yet)

Franklin Richards has eight superpowers from Marvel Comics waiting to be adapted on-screen after his debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel's First Family made their MCU debut in Phase 6, and they are not alone because Reed Richards and Sue Storm's son, Franklin, joined their adventure. The trailers officially revealed the first look at Franklin Richards, confirming his importance to the overall narrative of the Phase 6 movie.

While he is a newborn, hidden beneath his cute face is an insurmountable amount of cosmic power that could play a vital role in the MCU's future. As the MCU's youngest ever superhero, he is still not aware how powerful he truly is, and even his parents have yet to tap into his potential. Meanwhile, Galactus, The Fantastic Four's main villain, is hellbent on achieving his messed-up quest to retrieve Franklin by any means necessary, mainly because he knows Franklin's untapped potential.

Although the movie subtly confirmed that Franklin can revive the dead, the full extent of his reality-warping ability and other superpowers from the comics have yet to be adapted on screen.

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, and Julia Garner. The MCU film premiered in theaters on July 25, 2025.

All 8 of Franklin Richards' Powers That Missed the Cut in The Fantastic Four

Reality Warping

As an Omega-level mutant, the full extent of Franklin Richards' reality-warping abilities has yet to be seen on-screen. Franklin can alter reality on a universal or even a multiversal scale. He can also create pocket universes while reshaping matter and energy.

At one point in Fantastic Four (Vol. 3) # 8, a concerned Franklin unknowingly boosts the Fantastic Four's abilities to defeat a Multiversal army of Captain Britain wanting to take him captive. Franklin's game-changing ability is also shown in Fantastic Four # 604 when he creates a pocket universe to protect his family and their allies.

In Fantastic Four # 13, the Celestials describe Franklin as a "universe shaper."

Franklin's reality-warping powers are quite dangerous because many consider him a living Multiversal threat that can be exploited or controlled when given the chance. This is why Reed, Sue, and the rest of the team will do everything to protect him, even at the cost of their lives.

Psionic Abilities (Telepathy & Telekinesis)

Franklin Richards also possesses psionic abilities, which include telepathy and telekinesis. He can communicate across vast distances, move objects with his mind, and rival other trained and powerful telepaths in the Marvel universe.

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a newborn Franklin has yet to master this ability, but it's possible that he was trying to communicate with his parents without them knowing.

He can also access the astral plane and project himself into it while also having the ability to manipulate it at will.

Matter & Energy Manipulation

The Fantastic Four: First Steps showed Sue Storm generating force fields and using them as energy blasts, and Franklin can do the same thing, but it is much more powerful.

Franklin can create enormous energy blasts that defeat enemies in the blink of an eye. At the same time, he can also rearrange the molecular structure of matter, energy, and even living things (via Marvel).

Time Manipulation

Franklin can manipulate time with ease while having the ability to travel in the past or future. He can alter events in his chosen timeline and freeze time whenever he pleases.

During Fantastic Four # 244, he accidentally manipulated time and combined it with his reality-altering powers to age himself into adulthood, but he later restored himself to his childhood form.

Teleportation

Franklin can teleport anywhere in the known universe and the vast Multiverse. He showcased this ability during Empyre # 6 when he teamed up with his younger sister, Valeria Richards.

In addition to being able to do this himself, he can teleport other people across vast distances in both Earth and space.

Flight

Unlike his parents, Franklin can fly, which isn't surprising given his sheer power. He demonstrated this ability during X-Men / Fantastic Four (Vol. 2) # 1.

While his top speed is unknown, his flight is mainly due to his psionic abilities, allowing him to levitate and move through the air.

Duplication

At one point during Fantastic Four: Road Trip # 1, Franklin briefly showcases his ability to duplicate himself after he is irradiated by a meteor.

This ability would've come in handy in the Fantastic Four's plan to trick Galactus into getting Franklin when he arrived on Earth during the final battle of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Precognitive Dreams & Cosmic Awareness

Franklin has powerful precognitive abilities that allow him to envision potential future events.

By having the Power Cosmic in his arsenal, he has heightened awareness of the universe and the Multiverse, which becomes useful in assessing threats before they happen and understanding various cosmic anomalies. This is on top of his genius-level intellect that he already inherited from his father, Reed Richards.

