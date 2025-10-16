2026's WandaVision Sequel Finally Gets a Release Window (& Fans Won't Be Happy)

Fans may not be thrilled to hear when 2026’s WandaVision sequel is rumored to hit Disney+. Following a massive year of releases in 2025 for the MCU, next year will be slightly less jam-packed, and the slate is mostly filled with Disney+ projects. Considering how popular the WandaVision story still is, it comes as no surprise that fans want more of it as soon as possible.

VisionQuest is rumored to be set for release on Disney+ in Fall 2026. The news comes courtesy of a newly updated official listing from Disney that stated the series will debut on its streaming service at that time.

This marks a disappointing update for one of the MCU’s most highly anticipated Disney+ shows, which will be the third chapter in the trio of shows described as a WandaVision trilogy. Filming for the series finished in July 2025, and previous reports hinted that it might be ready for release in Summer 2026. This report now leaves the show with over a year to complete post-production ahead of its release.

VisionQuest will be the third chapter in a trio of Marvel Studios Disney+ shows that started with WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Starring Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, James Spader, Henry Lewis, Emily Hampshire, and James D'Arcy, the show will center on Vision’s journey towards rediscovering his identity and purpose after White Vision regained the original Vision’s memory in Wanda Maximoff’s Hex. Vision Quest is now expected to debut on Disney+ in Fall 2026.

What To Expect in the MCU Before VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is light on movie releases in 2026, as the only big-screen debuts will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July and Avengers: Doomsday in December. However, Disney+ has a healthy offering of projects to watch before VisionQuest’s rumored release date.

This will kick off in January with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Wonder Man, which was originally 2025’s final show and had its release delayed until early 2026. A few weeks later, Marvel will unveil the second season of Daredevil: Born Again in March to pick up on the battle between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.

Two animated seasons of TV are also expected to debut in 2025, those being X-Men ‘97 Season 2 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. As for non-episodic shows, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Special Presentation is also lined up for a 2026 release, but the specific timeframe is unknown.

While this schedule leaves WandaVision fans out of luck for the time being, expectations are high for VisionQuest to continue the success its predecessor got as the first Multiverse Saga project released.