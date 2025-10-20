The end of WandaVision's story will be delivered in an upcoming 2026 MCU Disney+ series. WandaVision became the MCU's first Emmy-winning project in 2021, and its story took the world by storm with each new episode. Now, after Agatha All Along kept the plot going in 2024, one more new Disney+ entry will seemingly close the book on the Scarlet Witch and Vision's incredible journeys.

Marvel Studios confirmed that VisionQuest will be the third and final chapter in a Disney+ trilogy that started with WandaVision. Ahead of Marvel Studios' Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2025, the official Marvel website described VisionQuest as "the final installment in the trilogy" that also includes Paul Bettany's first Disney+ show and Kathryn Hahn's Agatha All Along:

"The upcoming Marvel Television series marks the final installment in the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in last year’s Agatha All Along."

Along with four other shows discussed in Marvel Studios' NYCC 2025 panel, the team closed things off with VisionQuest, as star Paul Bettany came on stage to discuss his work on the show. Vision was brought back to life in WandaVision after being killed in Avengers: Infinity War, and this will be his first live-action appearance since that Disney+ show.

Marvel Studios' VisionQuest will be one of at least seven shows and movies released as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Starring Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, James Spader, Henry Lewis, Emily Hampshire, and James D'Arcy, the show will highlight White Vision's journey coming to terms with the memories he obtained from Red Vision and discovering the emotions and feelings that come with them.

VisionQuest is set to hit Disney+ sometime in 2026 (see more on the VisionQuest footage from NYCC 2025 here).

How Vision Quest Completes WandaVision Trilogy for Marvel Studios

Marvel

Following the break in Vision's story at the end of WandaVision, Marvel's updates from NYCC 2025 seem to put him on a natural path forward from where he left off. Particularly after SWORD created and unveiled White Vision's body in WandaVision Episode 8, the stage was set for Bettany's next adventure after his character's death.

The NYCC trailer for the show teased many of the same feelings as WandaVision did during its promotional run, continuing that show's themes as Vision prepares to reenter the world. While Wanda herself is not expected to return in this show, Vision will have plenty to work with after Red Vision implanted his memories and history into White Vision's body.

Bettany's hero will be off on a whirlwind journey across the planet as he tries to come to terms with who he is and how he fits into the world as a hero after his time with the Avengers.

Throw in an expected reunion with his son, Tommy Maximoff, after their wild experience in the Hex (following Billy Maximoff's return in Agatha All Along), and the show will deliver much emotional drama for Vision to handle.

After the show's cast was confirmed at NYCC, Vision may still have his biggest challenges ahead of him, facing villains like James Spader's Ultron and Todd Stashwick's Paladin.

Even so, with thrilling returning heroes like Emily Hampshire's EDITH and James Spader's JARVIS possibly by his side, Bettany's longtime MCU veteran should have plenty of support as he continues his story 18 years into his Marvel Studios tenure.