Spider-Verse 3: All 5 Villains Confirmed to Appear, Ranked By Power Level

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Spider-Verse 3) will feature some of Sony's most memorable and powerful Spidey villains when it finally swings onto the big screen. Sony's hit animated trilogy has already featured plenty of heavy-hitting antagonists from the Marvel Universe, giving Miles Morales more than his fair share of challenges. His third solo movie will be no different, as the fate of the entire multiverse hangs in the balance.

Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature five villains of varying levels of power and strength. Having all made appearances in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (while over half a dozen others were removed), fans have an idea of what to expect in the next epic battle. This threequel will put Miles Morales into more danger than ever, as some of these villains will have no qualms showing him just how powerful they are.

Top 5 Villains in Spider-Verse 3 Ranked By Strength & Power

Aaron Davis

Sony Animation

Courtesy of the most-recently revealed universe in this franchise, Mahershala Ali (who is still in line to play the MCU's Blade), will return to his Spider-Verse role as Aaron Davis. A different version of Miles Morales' uncle made his debut in the closing scene of Spider-Verse 2, holding Miles captive and tying him to a punching bag.

While the original Aaron Davis from Miles' world (Earth-1610) was revealed to be the Prowler, Spider-Verse 3's variant has not revealed an alter-ego or any extra abilities yet. Fans expect that he will be more than capable as a fighter physically, but he ranks at the bottom of this list purely due to the unknown about how strong he will be when he comes back into action.

Tombstone

Sony Animation

First making his debut with a minor role in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Tombstone will be back in action for Spider-Verse 3. He will once again be portrayed by Marvin "Krondon" Jones III, who is also set to bring Lonnie Lincoln into live action for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While Tombstone has not shown his powers yet in this franchise, his biggest calling card is his near-impenetrable skin, making him almost invincible to attacks. Combine that with superhuman strength, durability, and stamina, and he will be plenty to handle for Miles Morales if he jumps into battle for the first time in this movie.

Prowler (Miles G. Morales)

Sony Animation

Alongside the new Aaron Davis in the final scene, fans saw a second version of the movie's main hero, Miles G. Morales, come out of the shadows. This new Miles is played by Jharell Jerome, and he is expected to play one of the biggest roles of anybody in Spider-Verse 3.

This new Miles operates under the Prowler moniker, and he is expected to be a skilled fighter with plenty of strength when he makes his return to this story. Using impressive technology, sharp-bladed finger tips, an aggressive attitude, and knowledge about himself against his doppelganger, Miles G. should be no easy challenger for the original Miles to defeat in combat.

Spider-Man 2099

Sony Animation

MCU veteran Oscar Isaac will be back for a second round of animated action in Spider-Verse 3 as Miguel O'Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099. First shown in a post-credits scene from Into the Spider-Verse, Miguel was a secondary villain in Across the Spider-Verse, giving Miles Morales one of his scariest adversaries to date.

Sometimes compared to a vampire in the comics and other media, Miguel O'Hara has all the classic Spider-Man powers, and he also boasts retractable claws, fanged teeth, and laser webbing. Fans also recognize him as one of the most aggressive and emotional Spider-people in this universe, making him one of the strongest characters in the entire franchise.

The Spot

Sony Animation

Spider-Verse 2 introduced fans to a new villain named Dr. Jonathon Ohnn, more commonly known as The Spot. Jason Schwartman made his comic-book movie debut with this role in 2023, and he will be back with a vengeance for more action in 2027's Spider-Verse 3.

Formerly an Alchemax scientist caught in the collider blast from the first movie, The Spot turns into white being with black spots who can open portals around him, oftentimes to other universes. Evolving constantly through the second movie, he is expected to reach insane levels of power in the upcoming threequel, which could make him a threat to the safety of the entire multiverse.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the third movie in Sony Animation's animated Spider-Man trilogy. Starring Shamiek Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jake Johnson, this film will pit Miles Morales against a new variant of himself as he runs from the Spider Society and hopes to save the multiverse from destruction. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 18, 2027.