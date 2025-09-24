Beyond The Spider-Verse Casts 7th Spider-Man Villain

A new report revealed another exciting villain addition to the growing cast of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The final film in Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse trilogy will raise the stakes for Miles Morales, especially after the sequel's cliffhanger ending, where he was unexpectedly transported to Earth-42 and came face-to-face with his Variant, who became Prowler. While Miles is expected to contend with his evil Variant in Beyond the Spider-Verse, other villains are still waiting on the horizon, and they are spread out across the Multiverse.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has a stacked cast, including returning fan-favorites led by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, and Jason Schwartzman. While The Spot is expected to be the main villain of the threequel, another new addition to the antagonist lineup has been revealed.

Deadline reported that Marvin Jones III will return to voice Tombstone in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, making him the 7th villain of the threequel (so far). He makes a comeback after bringing the character to life in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures

In the first film, Tombstone was one of Kingpin's loyal henchmen. Given that he survived in Into the Spider-Verse (even though Spider-Noir badly beat him), it makes sense that the character would return in the threequel.

Not much is known about Tombstone's role in Beyond the Spider-Verse, but the character could be incorporated into the story in many ways. The same Variant from the first movie may wreak havoc in Miles' original Earth, considering that no web-slinger is left to protect them.

There is also a chance that another Multiversal Variant of Tombstone could come into play, and he could even be working alongside Miles G. Morales' Prowler in Earth-42.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was initially slated to be released on March 29, 2024, but it has been delayed to June 25, 2027.

Every Confirmed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Villain (After Tombstone)

The Spot

Sony Pictures

While he started as a comedic character at first, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's ending sets up The Spot as a much more dangerous, and perhaps, the primary villain of Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The sequel's ending revealed that The Spot is on the verge of killing Miles Morales' father in Earth-1610, setting up an inevitable canon event that would transform the web-slinger forever. Aside from threatening Miles' loved ones, The Spotis is now much more powerful after he used his interdimensional portals to travel across the Multiverse and amplify his abilities.

Doing this means he is slowly destroying the Multiverse by destabilizing realities, and the Spider-Men need to stop him before it's too late.

Prowler (Earth-42)

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's cliffhanger ending showed that the prime Miles Morales was captured by Earth-42's Miles G. Morales, setting up an emotional confrontation between the two Variants in the threequel.

The ending made it clear that Miles G. Morales never got bitten by a radioactive spider, which led his uncle Aaron Davis to influence him to become the Prowler instead.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Beyond the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers already teased Miles G. Morales' big role in the third movie, hinting that "there's a lot to learn about the character:"

“It was such an exciting character, it was actually hard for us to keep it a secret. Oh, man, the design is so different, it’s such a visual departure. And to explore how Miles might have developed if he were in a different world where he didn’t have his father, he was mentored by his uncle, what kind of kid would he be? For people who see Miles G. Morales at the end, don’t judge a book by it’s cover. There’s a lot to learn about that character. It’s a very, very interesting character.”

Whether or not Miles G. Morales will be redeemed in Beyond the Spider-Verse remains to be seen, but there's no denying that he will be a force to be reckoned with.

Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099)

Sony Pictures

Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099) is hellbent on capturing Miles Morales because he wants to keep him locked inside the Spider Society's headquarters to keep him from messing up the canon event that is supposed to take place in Earth-1610: the death of Miles' father.

While Miles managed to escape, it was only a matter of time before Miguel and his allies eventually caught up to him in Earth-42. Still, the ending revealed that he is on Earth-1610 to ensure that Jefferson Davis dies to cement Miles' canon event.

Aside from seeing Miles as an enemy, Miguel is also aware of The Spot's shenanigans across the Multiverse, and he also needs to end his reign of terror to save all of reality.

Aaron Davis (Earth-42)

Sony Pictures

Although Earth-1610's Aaron Davis died in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a new Variant of Aaron returned in Across the Spider-Verse's ending, and he seems more dangerous than his prime Earth counterpart even without his Prowler technology.

This Variant of Aaron Davis was the one who noticed that Earth-1610's Miles is not the Miles he knew, which was why he tied him up and brought him to his real nephew.

Not much is known about this Aaron Davis, but the threequel could reveal more of his secrets and ties to the villain community of Earth-42.

Spider-Woman

Sony Pictures

Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) is one of Spider-Man 2099's loyal allies who ensures that the goals of the Spider Society are met while saving the Multiverse in the process. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's ending revealed that Jessica joined Miguel O'Hara in his quest to Earth-1610 to ensure Jefferson Davis' death.

Given Jessica's loyalty to Miguel, there is a good chance she will fight Miles and Spider-Gwen's team at some point in the threequel, but they could eventually join forces to stop The Spot's evil plans for the Multiverse.

Scarlet-Spider

Sony Pictures

Scarlet Spider (voiced by Adam Samberg) is another high-ranking member of the Spider Society who pledged his loyalty to Miguel O'Hara in the sequel.

He joins Miguel and Jessica Drew in Earth-1610 to ensure Jefferson Davis' death, making him one of Miles Morales' endgame antagonists in the threequel.

Sinister Six

Marvel Comics

The "Art of the Movie" book published by Sony Pictures Animation for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse heavily teased that a version of the Sinister Six from Earth-42 will play a role in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The book confirmed that the "Sinister Six have been able to flourish and take over the world" in Earth-42, meaning that at least five more Spider-Man villains are hiding in that universe. It's possible that Prowler will end up being a member, and the newly reported return of Tombstone could also hint that he is part of the group.

Other potential members may include Doctor Octopus, Kraven the Hunter, Vulture, Green Goblin, and Electro.