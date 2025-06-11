Spider-Verse 3 Actor Spoils Major Miles Morales Twist

One specific Miles Morales twist from Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now public knowledge thanks to a quote from one of the film's leading stars. The new animated adventure has already made headlines for the lengthy delays to its release date, but with development pushing forward, new details are starting to take shape.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse actor Shamiek Moore revealed that he will play three different variants of Miles Morales in the new movie. While he could be playing even more versions of Sony's animated web-slinger that remain a secret, this is already at least one more Miles variant than fans have seen him play yet.

Speaking with Liam Saul at the premiere event for One Spoon of Chocolate, Moore could only say, "I'll be in it" when asked what he could share about Spider-Verse 3 ahead of its release. When Saul pointed out that Moore would be in it "twice" (referring to both Miles Morales and his not-so-heroic Multiversal counterpart), Moore surprisingly corrected him, holding up three fingers and replying, "three times."

While fans already knew about the Miles G. Morales variant of Moore's leading Spider-Verse character (played by Jharrel Jerome), this quote confirms there will be at least one more Miles swinging through the multiverse in the sequel. Currently, the two different Miles variants come from Earth-1610 and Earth-42, leaving fans curious to find out new details about this new character.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the conclusion to Sony Pictures' hit animated trilogy of web-slinger movies, bringing back Moore and a massive cast of co-stars to send the story off. While plot details are still unknown, the threequel will pick up right where 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended, which showed Miles on Earth-42 tied up and captured by his multiversal doppelganger. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 4, 2027.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!