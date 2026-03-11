My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Will Officially Bring Back 12 Key Heroes & Villains

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is set to expand its roster with the return of numerous familiar DC heroes and villains. Season 3 of the animated series, which follows Superman as voiced by Jack Quaid, was originally expected to arrive in 2025 and continues the show's anime-inspired take on Clark Kent's early career.

After Season 2 wrapped in July 2024, it has been a lengthy wait to return to this version of Superman and the growing cast of heroes and villains roaming Metropolis. Hopes for a quicker turnaround were dampened when HBO Max released its December 2025 slate without My Adventures with Superman Season 3, confirming the show would not premiere that year despite earlier expectations. That omission surprised some viewers, especially since production seemed to be moving steadily throughout 2025.

In July 2024, Quaid told The Direct he had already recorded the first episode of the upcoming season, giving context to how long this process can take from production to release.

Even with the delayed timeline and no official release date announced, Season 3 still has plenty to look forward to, including at least seven villains set to challenge Superman and his allies.

HBO Max

Taking on those villains will be the Man of Steel himself, with Quaid returning as the voice of Clark Kent. Clark enters Season 3 as a more seasoned, yet still wonderfully optimistic, hero. Having fully embraced his Kryptonian heritage and successfully fended off Brainiac, Clark's role this season shifts toward leadership. He isn't just Metropolis' protector anymore; he is the head of a growing Super-Family.

HBO Max

Voiced by Alice Lee, Season 2 dug deeper into Lois Lane's past, revealing surprisingly heavy emotional themes tied to her childhood. Flashbacks showed how her father, Sam Lane, trained her in intense survival skills.

While Season 2 explored those darker elements of Lois' upbringing and complicated family dynamic, Lois is established as the Daily Planet's investigative powerhouse in Season 3.

HBO Max

In My Adventures with Superman, Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid) is far more than comic relief, frequently proving himself to be resourceful and successful.

In Season 1, he becomes wealthy after selling his Flamebird-themed media startup for a massive payout, briefly turning him into a tech millionaire while continuing his work alongside Clark and Lois.

As one of the few characters who figure out Clark's secret identity early on, Jimmy is set to have another big role in Season 3.

HBO Max

Following her redemption in Season 2, Kiana Madeira returns as Kara Zor-El. No longer a brainwashed weapon of the Empire, Kara is a series regular for Season 3.

Showrunner Jake Wyatt explained that their version of Kara Zor-El was designed as an "Elseworlds, What-If version of Superman" inspired by Dragon Ball character Vegeta.

DC Comics

One of the biggest reveals from San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) was that Superboy would be joining the cast in Season 3. Superboy is most commonly Conner Kent, a clone created from Superman's DNA (often combined with Lex Luthor) who develops powers similar to Superman's.

Based on concept art revealed at SDCC, this version leans into his 1990s aesthetic, complete with a leather jacket and a new-age fade.

HBO Max

Max Mittelman's Lex Luthor finally completed his transformation. No longer just a disgruntled tech prodigy named "Alex," he will rock his iconic bald look in Season 3 and start up LexCorp.

HBO Max

Slade Wilson, better known as the villain Deathstroke, is set to return in My Adventures with Superman Season 3, with Chris Parnell reprising the role after appearances in Seasons 1 and 2.

Previously aligned with Amanda Waller and Task Force X, Slade will join Lex Luthor in his schemes against Superman.

HBO Max

Debra Wilson voices Amanda Waller in My Adventures with Superman, appearing in eight episodes across the first two seasons as the leader of Task Force X.

In Season 3, Waller is set to collaborate more closely with Lex Luthor to strengthen Earth's defenses against alien threats. She will also face the aftermath of Brainiac's invasion and navigate the partially destroyed state of ARGUS.

HBO Max

David Errigo Jr. voices the fifth-dimensional trickster Mr. Mxyzptlk in My Adventures with Superman, who made a memorable debut in Season 1 by manipulating both Superman and Lois Lane with illusions and dark Kryptonian artifacts.

Though he appeared only once so far, Mxyzptlk is set to return in Season 3. His previous tricks, including giving Lois Kryptonite, suggest his next moves could be worth watching.

HBO Max

While Hank Henshaw appeared in Season 2 as a pilot, Season 3 marks his official debut as the villainous Cyborg Superman.

Henshaw's transformation into a half-mechanical doppelganger provides Lex with a powerful physical deterrent against the Man of Steel. While not a cyborg, James Gunn's DCU has a similar physical answer for Supes with Ultraman.

HBO Max

Catherine Taber also returns in My Adventures with Superman Season 3 to voice Silver Banshee, rejoining the story as the Intergang leader. Intergang is a scrappy group of thieves who use stolen Task Force X technology to pull off high-tech heists in Metropolis.

With superhuman strength, high durability, and her deadly sonic scream, Silver Banshee poses a serious threat even to Superman.

HBO Max

Finally, Vincent Tong's Rough House returns in Season 3 as Intergang's heavy hitter, bringing more chaos and muscle to Intergang's operations.

Still equipped with his high-tech gauntlets that grant superhuman strength, Rough House will likely continue as the team's enforcer.