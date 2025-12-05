DC Just Delayed 'My Adventures with Superman' Season 3

My Adventures with Superman's highly anticipated third season hit a setback, as the next chapter in the animated series is no longer arriving as soon as fans hoped. The series continues to play an important role alongside James Gunn's DCU, with Jack Quaid returning as a young Clark Kent.

HBO Max's official December 2025 release slate noticeably excluded My Adventures with Superman Season 3, confirming that the animated series will not arrive this year despite earlier optimism. Many fans expected a 2025 debut after showrunner Jake Wyatt revealed in August that the season had already entered post-production, an update that reignited excitement for the Elseworlds story.

DC Animation

At the time, work on Season 3 seemed far enough along that some even speculated the series could drop as a late-year bonus for DC viewers, especially given its history of releasing new seasons annually after its 2023 debut.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Quaid revealed to The Direct that he had just recorded the first episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3 and expressed his excitement:

"I recorded the first episode the other day. It's going really well. I love the show. I'm so excited for you guys to see that season."

This update from the lead actor initially suggested that a 2025 release was possible, but that is no longer the case.

With the series' absence from the streamer's end-of-year lineup, however, the show is officially pushed to early 2026, marking the first break in its year-to-year rollout and extending the wait for Clark Kent's next animated adventure.

HBO Max also confirmed that the final DC series of 2025 will be Batwheels Season 3A, arriving on December 5 and closing out a massive year for the brand.

2026 is shaping up to be just as packed, with the slate expected to include the DCU's Lanterns (recently delayed), spotlighting Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they unravel a mystery with cosmic consequences, Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 and My Adventures with Superman Season 3 will also arrive on the streamer next year.

Season 3 of My Adventures with Superman is expected to push Clark Kent further into the challenges of balancing his growing heroics with his life as a Daily Planet reporter and partner to Lois Lane (Alice Lee).

The new episodes will include the arrival of a fully bald Lex Luthor (Max Mittelman) and the long-teased transformation of Hank Henshaw into Cyborg Superman. Superboy will also enter the story for the first time.

The season will continue Kara Zor-El's (Kiana Madeira) journey as she adjusts to life on Earth after breaking free from Brainiac's (Michael Emerson) control. On top of that, Season 3 may plant the seeds for the planned My Adventures with Green Lantern spin-off, hinting at a broader animated universe ahead.