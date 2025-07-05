DC Confirms Green Lantern Will Appear In 6 Upcoming Movies & Shows

The DCU is set to shine a little greener in the years ahead. DC Studios officially confirmed that Green Lantern will appear in six upcoming movies and television series, marking a major commitment to the fan-favorite cosmic hero. This news is part of the studio's larger strategy to unify its DC storytelling across live-action and animation, spanning both theatrical releases and streaming.

James Gunn's DCU has already locked in three Lanterns: Nathan Fillion will portray the brash and outspoken Guy Gardner, while Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre have been cast as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. Their inclusion signals a major resurgence for the Green Lantern Corps as DC pushes forward with a more interconnected and expansive storytelling approach.

Among the expected projects, one surprise entry is Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, which reimagines Green Lantern as a dark, corrupted version under the control of Ra's al Ghul. Discover exactly where and when each version of Green Lantern will appear in these upcoming DC projects.

Upcoming Green Lantern DCU Projects

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

Green Lantern makes a striking, though twisted, appearance in Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, the anime sequel to 2018's Batman Ninja. Directed by Junpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi, this visually bold installment drops Batman and the Bat-Family back into a warped version of feudal Japan, where they face a new threat: the Yakuza League, a gang of corrupted versions of former Justice League heroes, including Green Lantern.

Voiced by Ayane Sakura, this version of Green Lantern is under the control of Ra's al Ghul and serves as one of the film's most dangerous villains. With Koichi Yamadera back as Batman, the film also features iconic characters like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Nightwing. Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will begin streaming exclusively on HBO Max starting July 3, 2025.

Peacemaker Season 2

Green Lantern's appearance in Peacemaker Season 2 was a major surprise, first revealed in the official trailer when Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner was spotted on an interview panel alongside Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). Until that moment, there had been no indication that the brash Green Lantern would play a role in the series.

Known for his cocky attitude and explosive temper, Gardner is still one of the most powerful figures in the franchise thanks to his Green Lantern ring, which allows him to create massive, imaginative constructs powered by willpower. Though it's unclear how much action he'll see in the season, his mere inclusion hints at larger Green Lantern stories in the DCU. Peacemaker Season 2 hits HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Superman

Superman marks the long-awaited return of Green Lantern to the big screen, introducing Fillion's Guy Gardner as part of Gunn's reboot. Sporting his signature bowl cut and wielding the immense power of a Green Lantern ring, Gardner is far from a conventional hero; his motives are murky, and his attitude is often abrasive.

In the film, he's working alongside Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), occasionally teaming up with Superman (David Corenswet) himself, though not always harmoniously. Fillion revealed that his take on Gardner is inspired by the character’s comic origin, saying, "He was, at one point, hit by a bus and was in a coma... That's the thing that caused a little bit of brain damage. Now he's just...off a little bit." Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Lanterns

Lanterns stands as the most important upcoming Green Lantern project, offering a grounded, prestige-style take on the cosmic Corps set primarily on Earth. The series will follow Aaron Pierre's John Stewart as the central character in his early days as a Green Lantern, mentored by Kyle Chandler's veteran Hal Jordan, who's nearing the end of his time with the Corps.

Fillion will also return as Gardner, continuing his DCU arc after Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. With a cast that includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen as the menacing Sinestro, Lanterns is shaping up to be a character-driven mystery with intergalactic stakes. Lanterns is set to hit HBO Max in 2026.

My Adventures with Green Lantern

Expanding the world of My Adventures with Superman, DC is developing My Adventures with Green Lantern, a spin-off animated series centered on high school student Jessica Cruz, chosen by a Green Lantern ring and thrust into an ancient intergalactic conflict as alien foes and space war debris descend on Earth.

The series marks the first time the Mexican-American hero leads a DC animated project. My Adventures with Superman creator Jake Wyatt is executive producer, and Stephanie Gonzaga is co-executive producer. Speculation suggests Cruz may debut in My Adventures with Superman Season 3 ahead of her own show. There is no confirmed timeframe for My Adventures with Green Lantern's release.

DC Super Powers

DC Super Powers is a kid-focused animated series set at the Alliance School for Heroes, where young versions of iconic characters—including Green Lantern, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Terra, and Lightning—train to become Earth's next defenders. Under the guidance of Principal Martian Manhunter, these students work to level up their powers in hopes of graduating as full-fledged heroes. It is unknown when or where DC Super Powers will air.