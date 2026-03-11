Avengers: Doomsday Will Officially Include 5 Key MCU Heroes Who Got Snapped by Thanos

Avengers: Doomsday is officially bringing back five superheroes who were victims of Thanos' Blip in Infinity War. Avengers: Infinity War left MCU fans with their jaws dropped lower than ever when Josh Brolin's Thanos came out victorious and snapped half of all life away. As fans were certain from the beginning, those deaths proved short-lived, and the surviving heroes managed to restore those who had Blipped away in Avengers: Endgame.

Years later, many of those heroes are still pivotal figures in the MCU and will soon play starring roles in Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday is expected to copy one trick from Infinity War, as Avengers 5 has been confirmed to end on a "cliffhanger," perhaps another that, similar to Thanos' Snap, sees Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom emerge victorious.

Currently, there are five heroes confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday who officially Blipped, but there may be more hidden in those whose Snap status remains unconfirmed, or among the movie's still secret cast members...

Sam Wilson/Captain America

Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson entered the Blip as the Falcon and was reborn at the beginning of his Captain America journey. It would take a further six months until The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before he truly carried the shield, as he will again in Avengers 5, as he forms a new team with five major superheroes.

Despite landing as one of 2025's biggest box office flops, Captain America: Brave New World isn't slowing things down for Mackie in the MCU. He is expected to play a starring role in both Doomsday and Secret Wars as one of the Avengers' new leaders, who many expect will stick around into Phase 7 and beyond.

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson wasn't the only one of Steve Rogers' best friends who fell victim to the Snap, as Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes suffered the same fate in Avengers: Infinity War before his grand return as part of Endgame's iconic "Portals" scene.

After teaming up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wilson and Barnes may be feuding ahead of Doomsday, possibly teeing up another MCU Civil War, this time between the official Avengers and the New Avengers.

That won't be the last time fans see the former Winter Soldier, as Stan is confirmed for Secret Wars the following year, but many are concerned that may mark the end of his 16-year MCU journey with a tragic death in Avengers 6.

Shuri/Black Panther

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is reportedly teeing up Black Panther 3 as one of Phase 7's first movies to be released in early 2028. But, before then, Letitia Wright will reprise Shuri in Avengers: Doomsday, having just assumed the Wakandan hero mantle to fight Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's third act.

Shuri's dusting wasn't officially shown in Infinity War, as she was preoccupied in a Wakandan lab attempting to disconnect Vision from the Mind Stone. Her demise wasn't confirmed until Endgame, where she would tag along for the epic final battle, around a year before she lost T'Challa and became Black Panther herself.

M’Baku

Marvel Studios

Winston Duke's M'Baku seemingly succeeded Queen Ramonda to become King of Wakanda after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Wakandan titan will join Shuri in Avengers: Doomsday, alongside other Black Panther characters.

Fans saw M'Baku and countless other Wakandans snapped away in Infinity War, with the secret African army being a driving force in the Thanos conflict.

It's unclear the extent of M'Baku's role in Doomsday, but it's possible the Wakandans may similarly offer the numbers in whatever larger army will undoubtedly accompany Doctor Doom down the line.

Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

The Multiverse Saga has failed to confirm whether many of Phases 4, 5, and 6's new heroes and villains fell victim to Thanos' Blip. Still, some new additions, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, got some clarity eventually.

Yelena Belova had her Blip status confirmed in Hawkeye in a unique way, depicting her vanishing from her perspective. At the time of the event, Yelena was visiting Ana, a former Black Widow, only for five years to skip, in which Ana now had a family, and Yelena's sister, Natasha Romanoff, was dead.

Having played a major role in Black Widow, made a guest appearance in Hawkeye, and, more recently, led the way in Thunderbolts*, Yelena is coming back to lead her New Avengers into Doomsday.

BONUS.) Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday reportedly hid some major MCU stars from its original cast reveal, including Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

As the one who gave Thanos the Time Stone to save Tony Stark, Doctor Strange was instrumental in causing the Blip before turning to dust himself, orchestrating an elaborate master plan that led to the Avengers' victory in Endgame.

Despite earlier rumors, Avengers 5 appears to be missing another Blip victim, as Tom Holland's Peter Parker reportedly won't appear in Doomsday, instead returning with Spider-Man: Brand New Day before reappearing in Secret Wars.