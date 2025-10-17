With Tom Holland Reportedly Skipping Avengers Doomsday, It's Time for Marvel to Adapt Spider-Man's Biggest Storyline Ever in 2027

A new report from insider DanielRPK brought an interesting twist to the story of Marvel's biggest hero, claiming that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will not be swinging into the Multiverse Saga’s initial team-up, Avengers: Doomsday. This unexpected creative maneuver seemingly removes the franchise’s most recognizable hero from a major conflict set for a 2026 release. While the immediate reaction from fans hoping for his presence in the first part of the two-part finale might be disappointing, this strategic decision could be the key to unlocking the definitive Spider-Man epic on the big screen.

The silver lining in this report is the claim that Peter Parker will instead be saved for the grand conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for 2027. By delaying his re-entry into the massive-scale team-up narrative, Marvel Studios is signaling a conscious effort to make his next appearance truly consequential, moving beyond the supporting role he has often played in previous Avengers films.

Spider-Man Skipping Avengers: Doomsday Could Be the Best Decision for His Story

Marvel Studios

The decision to exclude Spider-Man from Avengers: Doomsday is a move of narrative restraint that promises a greater payoff in the long run. Following the emotionally devastating conclusion of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his entire history to save the world, the character is now in his most raw and independent state.

Holland's upcoming fourth solo film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is already reported to have a much darker and grittier tone, forcing him to operate outside the shadow of his mentors and established allies. Thrusting him immediately into a cosmic calamity like Doomsday would interrupt this necessary period of personal growth and reinvention.

By allowing Peter to remain on Earth, dealing with street-level threats and the heavy weight of his newfound anonymity, Marvel can deepen his character arc significantly before the final multiversal conflict. His delayed involvement in the team-up makes Secret Wars' stakes feel even higher for him and these other characters.

When Peter Parker finally joins the fray in 2027, he will arrive not as Iron Man’s protégé or a struggling high schooler; he will be a fully realized and isolated hero who has faced and overcome his demons. This ensures his role in the ultimate battle is not merely a cameo but a critical and transformative element of the saga.

Will Avengers: Doomsday Set up Spider-Man’s Biggest MCU Arc?

Marvel

The core reason why Tom Holland’s appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars is the perfect fit lies directly in the DNA of the source material: the introduction of the black suit and the eventual genesis of Venom. In the 1984 Secret Wars comic, Spider-Man’s traditional costume is damaged during the fighting on Battleworld, forcing him to seek a new uniform from an alien machine. This machine bonds him to a mysterious black substance that initially grants him enhanced abilities and rapid costume-changing powers. This sleek, iconic black costume quickly became a fan favorite, but it was not merely an aesthetic choice. The costume was, in fact, a sentient alien symbiote.

When Peter eventually returns to Earth and discovers its true, possessive nature, he separates from it. This discarded, rejected life form then finds a new host in disgraced journalist Eddie Brock, creating the villainous Venom.

A cosmic event like Secret Wars, which may feature a journey to a Battleworld where heroes and villains are trapped, offers the only natural and organic way to introduce the alien symbiote into the MCU’s mainline continuity.

This storyline is too massive and vital to be relegated to a side project or a mid-credits scene. By scheduling Spider-Man’s return for Secret Wars, Marvel can give the Venom origin story the prestige and cosmic scale it deserves, using the Multiverse Saga’s grand finale as the launchpad for the character’s next decade of storytelling.