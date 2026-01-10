2026's Supergirl Movie Will Officially Change 3 Major Elements from The CW Show

2026's Supergirl movie from DC Studios will feature some vast differences and changes to what fans saw in The CW's Supergirl from the Arrowverse. As part of the new DC Universe slate under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's watch, Kara Zor-el will get her first live-action theatrical movie in nearly half a century. However, the character also has a long history on the small screen, which has helped fans to get familiar with the iconic Kryptonian heroine.

DC Studios will bring director Craig Gillespie and star Milly Alcock's Supergirl movie to theaters on June 26, 2026. This comes after CBS and The CW brought Melissa Benoist's version of Kara Zor-El into the Arrowverse in six seasons of her own solo Supergirl series from 2015 to 2021. Considering the differences fans are seeing between these two franchises already, it is no surprise that the Supergirl movie will change things around for a new audience.

3 Major Changes For Supergirl in 2026 Movie From the Arrowverse

The Setting - Outer Space vs. National City

While Milly Alcock's Supergirl had a short cameo on Earth at the end of 2025's Superman, her own solo movie in the DCU will take a much different direction. After picking up Krypto the Super-Dog, Earth may only be a minor location in 2026's Supergirl, with only a little bit of the plot likely to take place on the third rock from the sun. As teased in the first trailer, this movie will feature multiple planets across the galaxy, even including a look back at the DCU's take on the fall of Krypton.

The CW's Supergirl is primarily focused on the time Kara spends on Earth, and it only occasionally takes the narrative to other planets (including a one-episode trip to Mars in Season 3). Held back by a TV budget that will come up far short of what DC Studios can spend on its movie, the Arrowverse had to dedicate its resources to real-world locations so that special effects and other visuals could bring the show's various superpowers to life.

Vastly Different Supporting Casts for Supergirl Movie & TV Show's Leading Stars

Heavily based on Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow run from DC Comics, DC Studios' Supergirl movie will have an impressive supporting cast of supporting characters, including David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, Kara's parents. Her main supporting partner will be Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young woman determined to avenge her father's death by hunting down the film's main villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills.

On the TV side, Benoist's Supergirl used a wide variety of DC characters in the cast, including the Martian Manhunter, Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, and Lena Luthor. This version of Kara's primary source of support was Cheryl Leigh's Alex Danvers, her adoptive human sister, giving the show a much more Earth-bound feel than its upcoming DC Studios successor.

Fantastical Tone vs. Grounded & Optimistic

Based on what fans saw in the first Supergirl trailer, this movie's tone is expected to lean toward the angsty and fantastical side of DC storytelling. Showing Milly Alcock's version of the heroine celebrating her 23rd birthday by partying on another planet with Blondie's "Call Me" playing in the background (complete with her new DCU costume), the trailer also showed plenty of exotic locations and the extraterrestrial life with whom Kara will entangle herself in the story.

Due to the Supergirl TV show's Earthly setting and place in the Arrowverse, the plot and storylines were much more grounded, while the tone matched the optimistic feeling that other shows in the franchise put on the small screen. Even with superpowers and aliens involved, The CW's take intentionally delivered a down-to-Earth feel throughout its six seasons, bringing plenty of heartfelt moments along the way.

Supergirl will be the second theatrical movie released in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, and one of at least three new DCU releases in 2026. Starring Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa, this story will pit Kara Zor-El on an intergalactic adventure alongside a young girl seeking revenge for her father's death. Supergirl will soar into theaters on June 26.