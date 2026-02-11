Supergirl Movie's New Logo Is Perfect - Except for One Thing

DC Studios has released the newest logo for Supergirl, but it has one obvious issue. The 2026 superhero film is one of two big releases for James Gunn's new DCU this year, and follows on from Kara Zor-El's (Milly Alcock) last-minute cameo in 2025's Superman. As marketing for Supergirl begins ahead of its June 26 release, the film's new logo has revealed a striking resemblance to another DCU movie.

The official new Supergirl logo features the iconic Kryptonian "S" sigil, with the word "Supergirl" over it in a spray-paint font. The logo is bold, eye-catching, and fits perfectly with Supergirl's costume and colors. However, it also aligns with another DCU hero: Superman.

DC Studios

The new Superman "S" design was first established for the DCU's 2025 film and used throughout its marketing campaign as well as on the costume of David Corenswet's hero. While Superman and Supergirl have often worn matching "S" insignias on their costumes, there is no distinction between the two film logos (beyond their titles).

DC Studios

This isn't the first time that Superman and Supergirl have existed in the same cinematic or television universe, but the new DCU is moving forward with both heroes operating with almost identical logos.

For comparison, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) in The CW's Arrowverse featured at least a slight differentiation between their logos to help distinguish each character as their own hero. Supergirl's insignia featured the same S style but lacked the yellow filling unique to Superman's logo.

The CW

The DCEU's Superman (Henry Cavill) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) also used subtle flourishes on their logos to establish their differences. Superman's logo used metallic red with a gold filling, while Supergirl's was a deeper red with a pale blue filling.

Warner Bros.

The new DCU is taking a different approach by keeping Supergirl and Superman's logos exactly the same. While this may work narratively, with the 'S' sigil designed to represent their Kryptonian heritage, it doesn't help to establish the characters as their own heroes in the DCU, as the similar logo makes them feel interchangeable.

DC Studios

Supergirl's story will be revealed on June 26, as the new DCU film draws on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic arc, featuring Kara and her young companion, Ruthye, on an intergalactic quest for revenge. Starring alongside Milly Alcock in the Craig Gillespie film are Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Eve Ridley.

Supergirl's Logo Is A Double-Edged Sword

Supergirl's logo design could be a blessing or a curse. On the one hand, the similarity to Superman also brings with it the positive connotations associated with the 2025 movie. Superman was generally well-received by audiences following its debut last year and has been hailed as a strong start to the new DCU.

Using the same insignia establishes that Supergirl is part of the same cinematic universe and superhero family, potentially even signalling the movie as a sequel to the 2025 DC Studios film.

This could all be positive reinforcement for Supergirl's marketing, garnering audience interest in the hero's first solo big-screen adventure since 1984 by leap-frogging off of Superman's success.

However, the similarities in design also have a catch: they do little to help establish Supergirl as her own "thing" in the new DCU. While other trailers and posters for the 2026 film have a unique tone and style, the use of the same sigil makes Supergirl feel too uniform with Superman and does little to distinguish her as her own voice, standing apart from her cousin.