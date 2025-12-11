Supergirl Movie's Ruthye Plot Spoilers Revealed By DC Comic

Supergirl's newly released trailer offers far more than a fresh look at Milly Alcock's take on Kara Zor-El; it also spotlights a character who may shape the entire story. DC Studios' first full preview not only shows Kara in action but also introduces audiences to Ruthye Marye Knoll, played by Eve Ridley, a young girl who accompanies Supergirl across the galaxy. While casual fans may not recognize her, Ruthye is poised to become a most crucial characters when the film debuts on June 26, 2026.

DC

In 2026's Supergirl, Ruthye will not simply be a side character or even merely a sidekick, but a driving force in the story, just as she was in the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In the footage, viewers can see Ruthye wielding her signature blade and remaining at Kara's side from planet to planet, mirroring her central presence in Tom King's eight-issue series. In the comic, Ruthye is the narrator of the entire adventure, telling the story from her perspective as an older woman reflecting on her time with Supergirl.

DC

Her narration shapes how readers perceive everything, but it shouldn't be assumed that narration will be part of this story, nor is it expected to be told retrospectively.

DC Comics

Ruthye's arc in the comics begins with tragedy. Krem, played by Matthias Schoenaerts in the upcoming film, murders Ruthye’s father simply because he refused to laugh at a joke mocking the king. After the killing, Ruthye seeks a bounty hunter to avenge her father, but the hunter betrays her and warns Krem.

This leads Krem to cross paths with Supergirl and Krypto, shooting both of them before escaping off-world. Supergirl and Ruthye ultimately join forces to pursue him across the galaxy, establishing the core road-trip structure that the movie appears to follow.

DC Comics

Throughout their journey, Ruthye grows more capable and hardened, eventually confronting Krem herself. She wounds him in a duel but cannot bring herself to kill him, even after learning he murdered her father without remorse.

DC Comics

Supergirl captures Krem, and while Ruthye later writes in her book that he was executed, the comic reveals that he was instead banished to the Phantom Zone for roughly 300 years.

The comic's ending shows an elderly Ruthye reunited with Supergirl as Krem is released from the Phantom Zone.

DC Comics

He begs for forgiveness, but the story ends with old Ruthye striking him with her cane, leaving him there alive.

DC Comics

Considering the fact that the new film is supposed to be a dedicated adaptation of this comic, there's an argument Supergirl is more about Ruthye than it is Kara.

The trailer suggests that the movie is embracing the bond between Kara and Ruthye, but it remains unclear whether part of the story will be set in the future for its conclusion. That said, James Gunn and David Corenswet have likened the new DCU more to Star Wars than the MCU, with stories unfolding across a vast timeline.

Considering this film will also help set up 2027's Man of Tomorrow, it will be fascinating to see how they wrap up the film and Ruthye's character arc.

How Much Will Supergirl Adapt Woman of Tomorrow?

The new trailer makes it clear that Supergirl will follow the foundation of Woman of Tomorrow, but several elements are already diverging from the comic.

Krem's rumored redesign was confirmed, as the trailer shows him looking far more alien with facial markings and light eyes, a significant shift from his comic look, where he had long red hair, a beard, and used simple weapons like a sword and crossbow. This change supports DC Studios' Gods and Monsters theme and helps make Krem visually imposing, even while sharing the screen with Momoa's Lobo.

Lobo's presence is another big departure, but it actually reflects Tom King's original pitch, which paired Supergirl and Lobo before editors pushed him to remove the character. Because King is now a trusted creative partner of James Gunn at DC Studios, these adjustments feel more like expansions of his early ideas than deviations.

The movie seems committed to honoring the heart of Kara and Ruthye's journey while evolving the world around them to fit the overarching story of the DCU.