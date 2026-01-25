DC Studios Excludes Major James Gunn Title From 2026 Movie & TV Slate

Since taking the reins of DC Studios, James Gunn has been the primary architect and lead writer for the first wave of projects in the DCU's Gods and Monsters phase. From the animated debut of Creature Commandos in late 2024 to the launch of Superman and the return of Peacemaker in 2025, Gunn’s specific voice has anchored every entry in the franchise. However, as we look toward the 2026 calendar, an interesting creative change is occurring: for the first time in the DCU's history, the slate will feature no projects written by the studio's co-CEO.

Gunn maintained a prolific writing streak since 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which could have had a very different title, followed by the first season of Peacemaker in 2022. Even the bridge to the new era was built on his scripts, with Creature Commandos and Superman serving as his narrative blueprint. While Gunn is confirmed to return to the writer's chair for Man of Tomorrow in 2027, the 2026 window belongs entirely to a new collective of creative voices.

Although Gunn remains a hands-on producer for every 2026 project, overseeing the bible of the universe and ensuring tonal consistency, he has stepped back to allow other directors and screenwriters to contribute to defining the DCU's identity.

2026 DCU Projects Without James Gunn as Writer or Director

Supergirl

DC Studios' flagship theatrical release for 2026 is Supergirl, scheduled to hit theaters on June 26. This film is a direct adaptation of the seminal comic run by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, taking Kara Zor-El away from the shadows of her cousin and into a gritty, cosmic revenge story. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker known for his sharp character work in I, Tonya and Cruella, the project promises a visual flair that is distinct from the primary Superman titles.

The screenplay is penned by Ana Nogueira, an actress and playwright whose journey with the character is particularly interesting. Nogueira was originally brought on to write a different version of a Supergirl film under the previous Warner Bros. regime.

When Gunn and Peter Safran took over, they were so impressed by her specific voice and understanding of Kara’s internal trauma that they scrapped the old plans but kept Nogueira to write this new, definitive version. Her script is a hardcore sci-fi epic that explores the isolation of a girl who watched her planet burn while her cousin was raised in the safety of Earth.

Lanterns

Moving to the small screen, Lanterns is the only live-action HBO series in the DCU set to premiere in 2026, with an expected summer release. This is not the space-cop adventure fans might expect; instead, it is a grounded, terrestrial-based mystery series described as a superhero take on True Detective. The series centers on a veteran Hal Jordan and a younger John Stewart as they investigate an ancient, dark secret hidden in the American heartland, a mystery that Gunn has teased is vital to the larger DCU narrative.

The creative pedigree behind the series is formidable. It is led by showrunner Chris Mundy, the veteran producer responsible for the tense, criminal undercurrents of Ozark. Joining him in the writers' room is Damon Lindelof, the mind behind Watchmen and The Leftovers, who is widely considered a master of modern mystery-driven television.

Rounding out the team is comic book architect Tom King. This trio brings a level of prestige to the DCU that suggests a move toward adult-oriented, high-concept storytelling. With Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre leading the cast, the series is designed to be a gritty procedural that just happens to feature the most powerful rings in the universe.

Clayface

The final major pillar of the 2026 slate is Clayface, currently targeting an autumn release on September 11. Unlike previous iterations of the character that leaned into campy villainy, this film is being developed as a psychological body-horror tragedy. It focuses on the rise and fall of Matt Hagen, an actor whose desperation for fame and a freak accident lead to his gruesome transformation. Directed by James Watkins, who recently garnered acclaim for the tension-heavy Speak No Evil and the survivalist horror Eden Lake, the film is set to bring a darker, more visceral texture to the DCU.

The script for Clayface was developed in collaboration between Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. Flanagan is a household name for horror fans, having created The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. His involvement is a significant indicator of the film's tone; Flanagan is known for focusing on the humanity of monsters, suggesting that Matt Hagen’s story will be as heartbreaking as it is terrifying.

Amini, the writer behind the neo-noir masterpiece Drive, also brings a sense of cinematic cool and structural precision. Together, they are crafting a standalone-style horror epic that fits into the wider universe while maintaining its own distinct, terrifying identity.

James Gunn Sitting Out the DCU’s 2026 Slate Is for the Best

While James Gunn’s absence from the 2026 writing credits might initially concern fans of his unique style, it is actually a vital sign of health for the nascent DCU. The greatest trap for any cinematic universe is creative incest, where a single voice becomes so dominant that the world begins to feel small and repetitive.

By stepping away from the writer’s chair, Gunn is avoiding the burnout that has plagued other major franchise architects who attempted to micromanage every line of dialogue across multiple platforms. This creative change also allows the CEO to focus on the broader health of Warner Bros. Discovery’s superhero side of things.

Furthermore, this move silences critics who feared the DCU would simply be a "Gunn-verse" filled with nothing but obscure characters, MCU actors, and pop-punk soundtracks. By handing the keys to creators like Craig Gillespie, Mike Flanagan, and Damon Lindelof, DC Studios is demonstrating that its world can encompass diverse genres, ranging from cosmic epics to body horror and gritty crime dramas.

Gunn’s role as a producer ensures that the connective tissue remains intact, but his decision to sit out the writing process allows these other filmmakers to breathe, ensuring the DCU feels like a living, breathing universe rather than a one-man show.