James Gunn Responds to Backlash of Casting Marvel Actors In His DC Movies

After expressing interest in bringing Guardians of the Galaxy actors over to the DC Universe (DCU), DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn addressed the backlash behind his statement with a strong response.

DC's reboot is slowly being pushed to the forefront, and one of the lingering questions from fans is the topic of recasting. Gunn already confirmed that Henry Cavill would not return as Superman as his story will focus on an "earlier part" of the DC hero's life.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa also broke his silence about the recasting rumors, saying that he will "always be Aquaman" and that nobody is taking that history away from him.

The Suicide Squad director then made headlines when he teased several Guardians of the Galaxy actors, like Chris Pratt, could join him in the new DCU.

As expected, fan discussion about this prospect has emerged.

James Gunn on Casting Marvel Actors for the DCU

DC

When @nonstudios told DC Studios boss James Gunn to "not encourage" the Guardians of the Galaxy stars to follow him to the DCU and to find "fresh actors," the veteran filmmaker responded by saying that the DCU's cast will consist of "brand new faces," actors that he has worked with before, and some that he has never worked with.

Gunn then responded that what matters most is the "actor fits the role" and they are "easy to work with."

The full exchange can be seen below:

@nonstudios: "please do not encourage #GotG cast to follow you to DCU. Find fresh actors that can craft brilliant characters and forge new memories for audiences, instead of swimming in the same muddy pond. I know I am not alone in feeling this way. Rebirth, not reuse. Please." James Gunn: "We have hundreds of roles to cast. As I’ve always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I’ve worked with before, & some will be actors you know who I’ve never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with."

Gunn's latest statement echoed his past sentiments on Twitter last August 2022 when he explained that he always does his "due diligence" on everyone involved with the production:

"I always do due diligence on actors & production heads with directors, actors, producers & crew members I trust. If it checks out they’re jerks (not just cranky or curmudgeons but actual jerks) or irresponsible I don’t hire them. Some actors I already know never to even consider."

The DC boss also pointed out that he will "immediately recast" a cast member if he notices one of three things - a bad temperament, repeatedly showing up to work late, or being unprepared.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!