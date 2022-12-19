DC Boss Debunks Suicide Squad Recast Rumors

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn set the record straight on whether the actors from The Suicide Squad were safe from recasting in the new DC Universe (DCU).

Gunn and his partner, Peter Safran, have made headlines in recent days with the news that the new DCU would bring a new story for Superman, one that didn’t use Henry Cavill in the role. This set off a chain reaction as fans heard reports that the rest of the DC Universe would be recast as well, setting up a completely blank slate for Gunn and Safran.

Considering Gunn's own work as a writer and director on newer DC projects in The Suicide Squad and John Cena's Peacemaker, many have theorized that the new DC head may opt to keep the stars from those projects as he builds a new DC Universe.

But as fans discuss who is and isn't safe from this expected round of recasting under Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Gunn has taken to social media to share his own perspective on what's happening behind the scenes.

DC Studios Head Clarifies Recast Rumors

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn responded to a fan on Twitter about whether the entire DC Universe outside of the cast of The Suicide Squad would be recast.

A fan noted how interesting it could be to see "how Peacemaker and SS (Suicide Squad) characters/actors live on" while all the others are recast, especially with the interactions they've already had in the DC Universe.

However, Gunn, made it clear that this rumor is "untrue," noting there's zero likelihood of a scenario in which every Justice League & related actor gets recast while The Suicide Squad actors stay on.

"I keep seeing posts with this untrue theory. We're not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad."

While Gunn keeps this message intentionally broad and vague, there are a couple of different ways that it could potentially be taken when looking to DC's future.

The simplest option is to go with a full reboot, meaning that every role from the DC Universe over the past decade will be recast. The studio could also choose to keep certain actors from The Suicide Squad and other recent projects and recast the rest.

