James Gunn Calls Out Negative Fan Reactions to New DC Movie Plans

James Gunn has taken to Twitter to address some of the negative reactions regarding both his and Peter Safran’s changes to the DCU.

There have been some massive changes being implemented at Warner Bros. and with the DCU. With Safran and Gunn in charge, some big decisions have been made for the franchise's future.

For one, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 is no longer happening, and the actress’ future in the role is now in question. Unlike Henry Cavill, who officially announced that despite his Black Adam cameo, he would not be returning to the role.

Instead, all the signs are pointing to the DCU getting a near-complete reboot, starting with a brand new, younger Superman.

As one might expect, these announcements have made a certain sect of fans very angry.

Now, Gunn has taken to address the outcry himself.

James Gunn Addresses the Fans

On Twitter, new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn offered some words on the reaction to the changes for their upcoming new DC Comics cinematic universe.

Gunn noted that both he and co-lead Peter Safran knew that there was “a certain minority of people online” who were going to be loud and disrespectful:

”One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least.”

He doubled down, noting that all the choices made about this new DCU are “made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind:”

”Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, it they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind.”

The director made it clear that “disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect [their] actions:”

”No one loves to be harassed or called names—but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.”

Gunn admitted that they both knew “there would be a period of turbulence when [they] took [the] gig:”

”We are aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.”

He finished by stating how they’ll “create a wide & wonderful future for DC:”

”But this means little to us in comparison to out jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC.”

A DCU Reset Is a Good Thing

While it might hurt to hear, having a complete reboot for the DCU is the better option in the long run.

Even for those who enjoy all of the previous content, there’s no denying that it’s all very messy. From the drastic shifts in storytelling direction to an endless list of behind-the-scenes controversies—in order to live, the DCU needs that fresh start.

However, it seems unlikely that hardcore Snyderverse fans will ever listen to this reasoning.

It’s still unknown if Gunn and Safran do intend to initiate a complete reboot or selectively pick aspects to keep around.

For example, Gunn and Safran are both directly involved with The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Shazam—so are those characters safe?

Also, what’s the deal with Blue Beetle? Will he be collateral damage from the new changes, or will his movie just narrowly avoid disaster?

Hopefully, when the new year comes around, the bigger picture will become a little clearer.