James Gunn Bluntly Responds to Backlash of Henry Cavill's Superman Ousting

After receiving hate over the ousting of Henry Cavill as DC's big-screen Superman, DC Studios head James Gunn clapped back at fans yet again.

Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran are in the process of putting together their plan for the new DC Universe (DCU), with the full unveil set to happen in a matter of days. But it has not been all sunshine and rainbows since the pair took over Warner Bros.'s super-powered franchise.

Not long after the duo assumed their newly-minted positions in November 2022, it was revealed that a new Superman project was on the way, but that "the character [would] not be played by Henry Cavill."

This news has garnered mixed reactions amongst fans, with Gunn taking the brunt of vitriol, something he continues to handle in his own unique James Funn way.

James Gunn's Superman-Sized Reply

DC

Replying to a fan on Instagram, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn continued his streak of replying to fan negativity online, this time pointing out this particular skeptic's spelling prowess (or lack thereof).

After one fan told Gunn he had "pissed off an entire franchise worth of fans" and that "#Cavilisclark", the new DCU head replied by noting that "it'd be great if at the very least [they] knew how to spell an actor's name" before making snarky internet comments:

@edgedmoon1141: "F*** your cat dude. You pissed off an entire franchise worth of fans. Nobody gives a rats ass about your cat. #Cavilisclark" Gunn: "@edgedmoon1141 It'd be great if at the very least you knew how to spell an actor's name if you were going to be so outraged."

The Instagram post on Gunn's personal account showed cat standing on the filmmaker's desk, with no apparent connection to the new DCU plans.

The DC Studios boss has been vocal since taking over the job at Warner Bros., speaking either directly to fans online or on the idea of fan negativity., even dispelling rumors that he "[doesn't] like Henry Cavill."

Gunn noted in the past that he knew what he was getting into with a job like this and that there was always going to be “a certain minority of people online” who would not respond well to all of his and Peter Safran's plans.

These skeptics of the new DC executive's vision for the franchise have popped up in nearly any thread even tangentially related to the comic book world.

After the passing of Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, one Twitter user replied to the news saying "F***ing James Gunn," to which Gunn responded by pointing out that "a wonderful, talented soul [had just] passed away:"

"Perhaps you have difficulty picking up on cues - and, if so, I’m sorry, that can be a difficult thing in life - but my post is about a wonderful, talented soul who passed away. So this might not be the right time & place for your response."

Can James Gunn Win Over DCU Fans?

At this point it feels like where ever James Gunn goes, he is going to be followed by snarky internet commenters waiting to lob whatever insults they can at the DC Studios CEO.

He has a tall order to fill with this new DCU plan. Not only does he have to convince those that tuned out of the Snyder era of the DCU that his plan is a good one, but also the loyal evangelists of that very same era.

Basically since taking the job the director-turned-studio-executive has been getting hit over the head by trolls in his replies. From day one, a contingent of fans has been calling for Warner Bros. to "#FireJamesGunn."

So of course, Gunn is going to get a little defensive. These internet retorts are how he deals with the hate, and at this point, his replying to the doubters is harmless (and at times a little funny).

But it will be a different story if he and his co-CEO do not deliver on their promise of a "powerful vision and blueprint."

Right now, Gunn's DCU of the future is a blank slate. Fans should at least give it a chance, and then make their mind up on if he is the right guy for the job after his work has yielded some results.

And those doubters won't have to have too long, as a first look at James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate is expected before the end of January.