James Gunn Brutally Shuts Down Henry Cavill Rumor

Unlike most directors or producers in Hollywood, James Gunn is far more open to shutting down rumors through Twitter, sometimes in a brutal fashion. Although, one exchange regarding Henry Cavill's Superman future in the DCU got Gunn more steamed than usual.

Gunn has always taken the time to dismiss rumors regarding the MCU with casual ease. The same soon happened when he began working for Warner Bros. and continued debunking rumors, such as Green Arrow appearing in Peacemaker.

In what will not be the last time, Gunn has refuted another rumor about Henry Cavill on Twitter, which could suggest a future for the actor in the DCU or, at least, a future for Superman.

James Gunn Doesn't Dislike Henry Cavill

DC

Another speculative rumor about the DCU was sparked on Twitter by Joshua Lucas, owner of The Den of Nerds, when he said, "James Gunn does not like Henry Cavill."



One user tagged Gunn himself in the replies, asking, "Care to debunk this one?" In what is becoming a regular occurrence, almost an hour later, Gunn responded concisely, "Sure: false."

What should have ended there was dragged out by Lucas, who decided to provoke Gunn further, "Even more people have reached out to me since you said this to tell me you really don't like him. Just saying what I heard."

Gunn's reply to the childish response was a final childish one in return about how he heard Lucas "just got kicked out of your Mom's basement:"

"So weird. You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man."

Funnily enough, before this exchange turned sour, Gunn confirmed in the replies of another tweet celebrating the 44th anniversary of Richard Donner's Superman, "Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority" in the DCU moving forward.

Still Plans for Henry Cavill in DCU?

Superman was previously named the first of DC's most important characters moving forward in the DCU, so it's no surprise that Gunn echoes that sentiment. However, it's curious that Gunn became so heated with the continued insinuation that he disliked Cavill that he'd respond with insults.

But, while Cavill did not previously have a contract with WBD as Superman, could negotiations still happen or even be happening right now? Of course, it's possible, but it's also just as likely that Gunn was rightfully frustrated with a baseless rumor.

The last time fans may see Henry Cavill's Superman will be in The Flash in theaters on June 16, 2023.