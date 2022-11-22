DC Boss Debunks Henry Cavill's Big Superman Contract Rumor

DC Studios James Gunn previously called out fans who claim to know anything about the future of the DCU, and it appears that the co-CEO has taken to Twitter to set an example by debunking the latest Superman rumor.

Black Adam featured a surprise return for Henry Cavill's Superman in its post-credits scene, potentially hinting at a future clash between the two heroes. Following the character's incredible comeback, Cavill then teased that fans only saw a "very small taste" of what's coming for Superman ahead of his DCU future.

Cavill's return as Superman comes after reports indicated that Man of Steel 2 is in development.

Despite the actor's enthusiasm about his comeback, there were still looming concerns about whether or not the actor has signed a contract with DC Studios or not, especially after a frustrating update that the Man of Steel sequel has yet to be in active development.

Now, Gunn has shed some light on Cavill's contract situation with DC Studios.

Henry Cavill's DC Contract Report Debunked

DC

After Geekosity Mag posted an article claiming that Henry Cavill's new contract as Superman includes TV appearances, DC Studios head James Gunn flat-out debunked it by calling out the outlet on Twitter.

Gunn reiterated that "no one" knows what's happening at DC Studios other than him and co-CEO Peter Safran, before pointing out that it includes "writing up any new contracts for anyone:"

"I’m not sure if you’re purposely lying or being taken advantage of by someone lying to you, but, as I’ve stated on here before, NO ONE knows what’s happening at DC Studios right now other than me & Peter. That would include writing up any new contracts for anyone at this point."

Will James Gunn Officially Announce Man of Steel 2?

DC Studios head James Gunn's latest comments indicate that he is clearly not messing around with debunking rumors that concern DC.

In fact, this isn't the first time that the Guardians of the Galaxy director warned fake insiders about their claims about the DCU as he previously called them out by saying that "anyone who says they know anything" is "bulls**tting."

While it's disappointing for some fans that the situation behind Henry Cavill's contract with DC Studios is still unclear, patience could be the key here. Reports have noted that Gunn and Peter Safran's long-range plan for the franchise might be revealed "in the next two months," meaning that it will be released sometime in January 2023.

It's possible that Gunn will ultimately confirm Man of Steel 2 during that imminent announcement, thus resulting in him debunking claims left and right before its January 2023 timeframe. On the flip side, there's also a chance that more terms are needed to be discussed first with Cavill before outright announcing what's next for Superman in the DCU's future.

Fans are hoping that things will get clearer in 2023 as the DCU enters a new era, but with the same Superman that fans know and love.