James Gunn Debunks Silver Surfer’s MCU Debut Rumor

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special director James Gunn responded to a claim that Silver Surfer will make his MCU debut in the Disney+ special.

The Herald of Galactus, Silver Surfer, previously came to live-action once before in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Back then, the rights to the cosmic being were held firmly by 20th Century Fox; but now, ever since Disney acquired the iconic studio, Marvel Studios is free to use the character and fans are eager to see him join the MCU to set up the arrival of Galactus.

Rumors have been swirling for years to suggest Silver Surfer was on his way to the MCU, dating back all the way to Avengers: Infinity War. But now, his live-action return appears more imminent than ever as reports indicate his own Disney+ Special Presentation is on the way and will serve as a prequel to 2025's Fantastic Four.

Nonetheless, rumors of his arrival have recently surfaced once again, this time with reference to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Fans have been speculating on this possibility ever since director James Gunn teased the inclusion of "one of the greatest MCU characters," who turned out to be Kevin Bacon.

But now, the director has taken to Twitter just weeks before the Disney+ premiere to shut down speculation on a Silver Surfer cameo.

James Gunn Denies Imminent Silver Surfer Appearance Rumors

Following the arrival of the first reactions to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, director James Gunn shut down claims from one supposed reviewer claiming that Silver Surfer will appear in the special's post-credits scene.

The fan called for fans to "watch the post-credit scene for a silver surprise." However, the post caught the eye of Gunn who simply responded "false," leaving the question of when Silver Surfer will make his MCU debut wide open once again.

When Will Silver Surfer Join the MCU?

With Silver Surfer reportedly poised to lead his own Marvel Studios Special Presentation ahead of Fantastic Four, that ought to be the place for his MCU debut. After all, previous reports had already suggested the intention behind the new one-off Disney+ format was to allow for the simple introduction of new characters.

As the reports have indicated this special will release just "a few months before" Fantastic Four and serve as a prequel, he will probably appear in that theatrical blockbuster too, perhaps bringing Galactus with him. Although this will likely be to set him up as an antagonist for the next saga, not the current Multiversal one.

Introducing Silver Surfer in the final chapters of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise simply wouldn't make much sense. The director is currently focused on rounding out his own cosmic story and galactic family, as opposed to setting up characters and concepts for the future of the MCU.

If the Disney+ Holiday Special were to include a post-credit scene, which it may not given the absence of a stinger in Werewolf by Night, it will likely be related to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Perhaps this could involve Adam Warlock, the High Evolutionary, or even the first public footage from the 2023 threequel.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on November 25, exclusively on Disney+.