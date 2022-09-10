James Gunn Reveals Runtime for Disney+ Guardians Holiday Special

James Gunn will likely make everyone's holiday season this year, with the white-haired writer-director dropping The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ sometime in the not-too-distant future.

The Holiday Special marks the first time the Guardians have been back under Gunn's full control since 2017. Sure, the rag-tag group of outlaws appeared in various MCU projects since then, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, and even the possibly canon I Am Groot, but this project will see the two-time MCU director back at the helm.

Even as Gunn is back as writer-director for the special, it seems that it will continue the more upbeat tone that has marked the team's recent appearances, with LEGO sets and comments from the man himself marking the special as more light-hearted than the upcoming Guardians 3.

Even so, beyond tone, character inclusions, and general release window, little is known about the upcoming special, including just how long it is. However, that just changed.

How Long Is Guardians of the Galaxy's Holiday Special?

Marvel

Though not set to appear at this weekend's D23 Expo, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn did spend some time answering fan questions on Twitter about his upcoming MCU projects.

Responding to a question about the length of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn noted that it would be "around 40 minutes."

Gunn also clarified when fans could expect the special, saying that "it's almost done."

When Will Fans See More From the Guardians Holiday Special?

With James Gunn's clarifications regarding length and release in mind, there are a few things that can be assumed about the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

With the special nearing completion, it would make sense that a first look is not far away. However, it's also worth noting that Marvel has played coy with these special types of projects in the past.

For instance, the upcoming Werewolf by Night special, rumored to release in just over a month, still hasn't been officially announced. Similarly, the recently released I Am Groot only received a trailer less than three weeks before its Disney+ debut.

Beyond the unclear release timeline, Gunn's comments also shape what fans should expect from the special. About the length of an episode of a Disney+ MCU show, the Guardians Holiday Special seems to have enough time under its belt to deliver a solid, if slightly speedier experience.

With Gunn's recent (and successful) exploration of short-form storytelling via Peacemaker, it seems clear that the director will be able to deliver with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. However, for more of a sense of what to expect, fans will just have to keep waiting for official announcements from Marvel or perhaps from Gunn's own Twitter account.