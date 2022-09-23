James Gunn Teases Avengers: Endgame’s Impact on Disney+ Guardians Special

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are constantly trying to piece together the in-betweens of the evergrowing tapestry of the MCU. One of the most effective ways to do this is to reach out to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on Twitter.

Gunn's latest question on the bird app is how The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will approach events of Avengers: Endgame. The Guardians were off on a space adventure with Thor, seemingly searching for the time-traveling Gamora from the 2014 timeline.

The optimism of the Guardian's appearance in Thor: Love & Thunder was met with nothing more than a glorified cameo. A disappointment for fans wanting to keep up with their favorite rag-tag cosmic gang.

So with this Marvel Studios Special Presentation set before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, how will the Holiday Special handle the events of Endgame?

Keeping Up With The Guardians

Marvel

James Gunn recently took to Twitter to address the connectivity between his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy projects, as well as significant cornerstones of the MCU.

The Marvel director was asked on Twitter if the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be essential viewing ahead of 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. His response was predictable and clear.

"It would be helpful, yes."

When fans responded about excitement for upcoming teases in the Marvel Studios Special Presentation, Gunn managed expectations while teasing that the Holiday Special will include "connective plot elements" between itself and Avengers: Endgame for fans to understand the third Guardians movie:

"I wouldn't think of it as teasing, just the connective plot elements between Endgame and Vol 3."

This is not the first time Gunn has hinted at this being a connective project. Saying that the Holiday Special will be a look into "what the Guardians have been up to for all these years."

"Although the Holiday Special is a standalone story, it contains a lot of fun new facts about what the Guardians have been up to for all these years."

This all supports the idea that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be "the epilogue of Phase 4" confirmed by Gunn earlier this year.

"The Guardians Holiday Special is the epilogue of Phase 4."

How Will Avengers: Endgame Affect Guardians' Holiday Special?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be the best look yet at what the Guardians have been up to since Avengers: Endgame, outside of the brief glimpses seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Finding Gamora and getting the gang back together for the oncoming conflict seems like the logical backdrop for the Holiday Special to be set against. Perhaps fans will also find out more about what Rocket got up to during the Blip, or how Groot and Star-Lord felt after being snapped and brought back.

Gunn has expressed just how "ridiculous" this special will be, so it can be expected that there could be some humor related to the wacky events of the fourth Avengers outing.

This brief step back into the world of The Guardians will be a welcome experience. Fans know that there is not much time left with this cast and they need all the time they can to prepare for the emotional journey.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a confirmed Marvel Studios Special Presentation and will release in late-2022.