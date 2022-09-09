James Gunn Disappoints Marvel Fans With D23 Update

Guardians of the Galaxy fans are eagerly awaiting any tidbits on the upcoming MCU installments featuring their favorite intergalactic band of misfits. The team will be back on the big screen next year with James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and are set to ring in the holiday season with the Guardians Holiday Special set for release later this year.

While a small group of lucky fans got to see the first glimpse of GOTG Vol. 3 at this summer's San Diego Comic Con, that footage remains unseen by those that were not in attendance. Director James Gunn has made it clear that "[he] know[s] exactly when" audiences will eventually see the trailer, with some pointing towards D23 as the perfect place for its debut.

The fan event for all things Disney is set in Anaheim and many are itching to see if GOTG Vol. 3 or The Holiday Special will make an appearance. Well, if the man behind both projects is to be believed, things are not looking too good on that front.

No James Gunn at D23

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn tweeted saying he will not be in attendance at the D23 Fan Expo this year, leaving some fans thinking that there will be no Guardians-related content promoted.

When begin asked on Twitter if the world can expect "to see anything Guardians related at D23," Gunn responded, saying he "really wanted to be there" but is "too deep [into his] Vol. 3 edit and wedding prep" to be there:

"I really wanted to be there but I’m too deep in my Vol 3 edit and wedding prep. I hope everyone has fun!"

Will Guardians of the Galaxy be at D23?

Seeing as James Gunn, the Guardians director, will not be in attendance for D23, one can assume that nothing GOTG-related will be shown off at D23. But that argument may not be iron-clad.

Marvel is mere months away from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special so the studio is going to have to show something at some point. Maybe for something as big as a first look at the upcoming Guardians threequel, the director would need to be in attendance, but one could argue that may not be necessary for something like The Holiday Special.

Gunn was not in attendance when Disney debuted the I am Groot trailer, so who is to say that they wouldn't do the same with another intergalactic streaming spin-off?

Plus, this could always be a case of another Marvel personality lying while winking at the camera. Maybe Gunn will be in attendance but is playing as coy as he can. Although, with the director being one to speak his mind fairly openly, it would be a little out of character if he were pulling one on fans.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.