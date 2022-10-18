First Disney+ Guardians Special Plot Details Surface Online

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may be the final chapter of Phase 4, but in the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, Marvel Studios has one more gift in store - The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Described as "the epilogue" to the red brand's latest phase, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is more than just a festive side story.

According to writer and director James Gunn, the Disney+ special is also canon to the MCU and will bridge events between Avengers: Endgame and 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While the Disney+ special is set to release in late 2022, Marvel hasn't revealed any footage or even announced its release date. However, Christmas has come early this year thanks to a new batch of rumored details about the special, as well as when fans can expect it to debut.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Details Revealed

Marvel

The Trusted Sources edition of the Tales From the Mod Queue post via the Marvel Studios subreddit has shared details about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

According to the rumor, the special will include a scene on Knowhere where the Guardians talk about how Peter Quill isn't into Christmas because Yondu ruined the holiday for him.

Those who live on Knowhere soon become intrigued with Terra's Christmas traditions but fail to correctly interpret the holiday and its customs.

In true Guardians fashion, the holiday special will feature music, including original Marvel-style Christmas tunes.

One song, in particular, comes courtesy of an alien rock band reminiscent of a rock band from Earth that sings about the "mystery of Christmas." One of their lyrics reportedly reads, "I don't know what Christmas is, but Christmas time is here!"

It's also noted that the song will be yet another example of how Knowhere fails to understand the Terran holiday as they've only seen Earth movies about it.

These rumors are supported by previously revealed concept art featuring quotes such as "Yondu Ruined Christmas" and "I Don't Know What Christmas Is, but Christmas Time is Here!"

In the Unverified Sources section of this same Reddit post, it was reported that Peter Quill's Footloose hero Kevin Bacon will appear in the special.

This isn't the first time Bacon's presence has been reported, however, as rumors of the actor being part of a Guardians project have been circulating for months.

Another rumored cameo is that the "Surfer" will make an appearance and just may be the MCU's own Silver Surfer.

Lastly, two possible release dates for the special were also shared with the first being Thanksgiving and the latter being December 2nd.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Are Coming to Town

Even though it's been a silent night from Marvel Studios concerning the Guardians Holiday Special, audiences haven't been at a complete loss for details.

As usual, James Gunn has been open in sharing non-spoiler details with fans, including the special's roughly 40-minute runtime.

But another helpful source has been toys, particularly a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special LEGO Advent Calendar.

In addition to it bearing a resemblance to the Collector's Collection, which happens to be located on Knowhere, the set shows Peter Quill with Santa's sleigh, Groot as a Christmas Tree, and even Thanos' armor.

Now that Werewolf By Night has made its debut on Disney+, fans should expect to see and hear more about The Guardians Holiday Special in the coming weeks, especially since this will be the ragtag crew's second-to-last MCU outing.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to a very Knowhere Christmas, original holiday tunes with a Marvel twist, and possibly the Silver Surfer?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ later this year.